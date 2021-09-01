Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Packers-Saints Week 1 game to take place in Jacksonville, reports say

By TMJ4 Web Staff
Posted by 
NBC 26 WGBA
NBC 26 WGBA
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ELPpi_0bjW3TAY00

Reports say the New Orleans Saints season opener against the Packers will take place in Jacksonville, Florida at TIAA Bank Field. The after-effects of Hurricane Ida are cause for the change in location. The major storm left four people dead and millions without power.

This comes after ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter reported Tuesday morning that the game was not expected to take place in New Orleans.

The Saints themselves evacuated to Dallas on Friday, where they have been practicing in the Cowboys’ AT&T Stadium, according to NBC Sports.

The game is still set to take place on Sept. 12 at 3:25 p.m. CT.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Comments / 0

NBC 26 WGBA

NBC 26 WGBA

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
365K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Green Bay, Wisconsin news and weather from NBC 26 WGBA, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adam Schefter
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cowboys#Dallas#American Football#Packers Saints Week 1#The New Orleans Saints#Tiaa Bank Field#Espn#Nbc Sports
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLaudacy.com

Jameis Winston just did something no Saints QB had done in 5 years

As if the first touchdown pass from Jameis Winston to Marquez Callaway wasn't impressive enough, it was also a landmark. The ball Winston hurled to Callaway in the first quarter against the Jaguars traveled just over 53 yards in the air, the most air yards on a pass thrown by a Saints quarterback since 2016, according to ESPN and the NFL's NextGenStats.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Buccaneers: Taysom Hill is a sign that Sean Payton is losing his edge

The Buccaneers won’t be lucky enough to face Taysom Hill as a starter in 2021. “Jack of all trades, master of none.” There isn’t a better way to sum up Buccaneers opponent Taysom Hill. Hill is one of the most versatile players in the NFL, at least in his usage, but it is more than fair to say he is not a master in the NFL.
NFLBattle Red Blog

Four Teams Headed For Disappointment

The 2021 NFL season is upon us and I’m here to potentially destroy all your hopes and dreams for your team this upcoming season. If you are a Steelers, Dolphins, Bears or Saints fan, I recommend putting on your emotional armor as this may hurt you. If your going to read this and at the end of it you feel I am completely inept and unqualified to talk football, feel free to comment.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Report: Teams Inquiring About Saints Quarterback Trade

Leading up to the start of the 2021 season, the quarterback narrative around the New Orleans Saints organization has been focused squarely on the battle between Jameis Winston and Taysom Hill. But now, some of that attention is shifting towards rookie reserve Ian Book. During the broadcast of the Saints’...
NFLPosted by
On3.com

Drew Brees comments on the New Orleans Saints' quarterback situation

Jameis Winston has been announced as the New Orleans Saints’ starting quarterback to begin the 2021 season. It was reported on Friday morning that Winston had won the quarterback job over the versatile veteran Taysom Hill. Longtime Saints quarterback Drew Brees retired in the offseason. On Sunday Night Football in the final week of the preseason, Drew Brees gave insight into what he thinks of the Saints’ quarterback situation.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Saints: The underrated WR that has connections to Jameis Winston

The New Orleans Saints have plenty of wide receiver options to claim off waivers after teams finalized their rosters Tuesday afternoon. Of them all, a lonely Lion could lead the pack. Breshad Perriman was recently released from the Detroit Lions after failing to make the roster for one of the...
NFLchatsports.com

Cam Newton To The Saints? WR Marquez Callaway Breakout Season? | New Orleans Saints Rumors

The New Orleans Saints find themselves in the mix of potential landing spots for Cam Newton. The former MVP was recently released by the New England Patriots, but is he a fit for the Saints? Jameis Winston is the starter, but the Saints also have Taysom Hill and Ian Book on the roster as backup options. Could Cam Newton be another QB weapon for Sean Payton's Offense? Chat Sports host Tom Downey breaks down the story and gives his thoughts on the Cam Newton to the Saints rumors. Marquez Callaway has the chance to go from a 2020 undrafted free agent, to one of the most exciting offensive weapons for the New Orleans Saints.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Saints Reportedly Sign Notable Quarterback On Monday

The New Orleans Saints are reportedly adding to their quarterback depth ahead of the start of the 2021 regular season. According to NFL Network insider Mike Garafolo, the NFC South franchise is re-signing veteran quarterback Trevor Siemian. Siemian, 29, was a seventh round NFL Draft pick out of Northwestern in...
NFLNBC Sports

NFL Power Rankings 2021: Where each team stands entering Week 1

The 2021 NFL season begins in less than a week when Tom Brady and the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers host the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday, Sept. 9 to kick off Week 1. There are so many reasons to be excited for the upcoming campaign. A long list...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers Had Brutally Honest Admission On His Relationship

As the latest Ted Lasso episode proved, being around someone you love 24/7, 365 isn’t necessarily the best way to have a relationship. Aaron Rodgers also appears to agree with that mindset. The Green Bay Packers quarterback reportedly opened up about his engagement to actress Shailene Woodley. The two will...

Comments / 0

Community Policy