Hacker’s brief
Information for this week’s Hacker’s Brief is provided by CyberWyoming Alliance, a 501c3 nonprofit affiliate of CyberWyoming. General Phishing Email for Website Analysis: If you receive an unsolicited email to analyze your website or help you optimize your Google account, it is most likely a scam. A Sheridan reported an email with the subject line of “Google Listing!!!” CyberWyoming Note: For trusted information on these types of services, contact the Wyoming Women’s Business Center or the Wyoming Small Business Development Center. They are free, local services to help businesses expand and grow.county17.com
Comments / 0