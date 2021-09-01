Cancel
Charlotte, NC

Local coffee concept ramps up franchising with multiple cafes planned

By Charlotte Business Journal
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 6 days ago
CHARLOTTE — Summit Coffee is expanding its footprint with additional Charlotte-area franchises.

The Davidson coffee concept says it has signed deals to add locations in Charlotte’s Plaza Hills neighborhood, in downtown Mooresville and at a still-to-be-determined site in the Lake Norman area.

