Local coffee concept ramps up franchising with multiple cafes planned

Summit Coffee (Summit Coffee)

CHARLOTTE — Summit Coffee is expanding its footprint with additional Charlotte-area franchises.

The Davidson coffee concept says it has signed deals to add locations in Charlotte’s Plaza Hills neighborhood, in downtown Mooresville and at a still-to-be-determined site in the Lake Norman area.

