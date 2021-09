Almost a year ago, it was another hurricane — Laura — and it had pummeled some tiny Gulf Coast communities. As they’d done almost every year, then-Sheriff Tim Burkhalter and a dedicated group of volunteers joined others in the community in reigniting Rome GA Cares. Thanks to numerous donations, a caravan of four trucks filled with relief supplies and food, Rome GA Cares soon had boots on the ground helping Beauregard Parish, La. It formed a bond that continues between the two sheriff’s offices. (You can hear our Sept. 20 Hometown Radio interview with the Beauregard sheriff below).