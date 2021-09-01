The best hiking shoes for muddy, slippery trails

Summertime in Northeast Ohio is magical, but so, too, are spring and fall. In fact, all of these seasons are magical at one fabulous lakefront campground near Cleveland. If you’ve never been to Grafton, Ohio, then you might be surprised to learn that this sleepy village of circa 6,000 residents also hides one of the loveliest campgrounds in the entire area. However, locals know that American Wilderness Campground is the best place to enjoy a sunset followed by a night under the stars. Pack your bags and prepare for an adventure, because the Northeast Ohio landscape is calling your name.