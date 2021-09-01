Flash flood warning issued for central Pa. as Ida deluge continues

A flash flooding warning went into effect for the bulk of central Pennsylvania Wednesday afternoon ahead of what forecasters said could be 5 more inches of rain. A flash flood warning is in effect until 6 p.m. for a majority of the midstate, including: Columbia County, Juniata, Mifflin, Montour, Northumberland, Schuylkill, Snyder, Union, Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster County, Lebanon, Perry, and York County.