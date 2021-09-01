Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
York County, PA

Flash flood warning issued for central Pa. as Ida deluge continues

By Jenna Wise
Posted by 
PennLive.com
PennLive.com
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A flash flooding warning went into effect for the bulk of central Pennsylvania Wednesday afternoon ahead of what forecasters said could be 5 more inches of rain. A flash flood warning is in effect until 6 p.m. for a majority of the midstate, including: Columbia County, Juniata, Mifflin, Montour, Northumberland, Schuylkill, Snyder, Union, Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster County, Lebanon, Perry, and York County.

www.pennlive.com

Comments / 0

PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
102K+
Followers
46K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.com

 https://www.pennlive.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mifflin, PA
City
Lebanon, PA
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Northumberland, PA
City
Columbia, PA
County
York County, PA
City
Dauphin, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flash Flood Warning#Heavy Rain#Flash Flood Watch#Central Pennsylvania#Deluge#Extreme Weather
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy