Local football results

NEWBERRY COUNTY — It was not a strong week for local football teams as Newberry High, Mid-Carolina and Newberry Academy all fell. Whitmire had a bye week.

The Newberry Bulldogs lost at home 35-6 to Abbeville. Newberry’s next scheduled game (Sept. 3) against Clinton has been postponed due to COVID protocols according to a tweet by Clinton High School. The game may or may not be rescheduled.

The Newberry Academy Eagles took on Cathedral (Charleston) and fell 52-0. The game was called at 6:21 of the third quarter due to Newberry Academy not having enough players to field a team due to injuries. The Eagles will take on Clarendon Hall Sept. 17 in Summerton.

The Mid-Carolina Rebels took on Chapin in their rivalry game and lost 46-26. The Rebels next game will be against Whitmire Sept. 3 at home.