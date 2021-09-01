Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Charities

Regions Bank offers help to customers; announces donations

Posted by 
KATC News
KATC News
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08zLwO_0bjW2JYJ00

Regions Bank on Wednesday announced a series of financial services to help people and businesses impacted by Hurricane Ida.

In addition, the Regions Foundation, a nonprofit initiative funded primarily by Regions Bank, announced a commitment of $250,000 in grant funding for organizations providing disaster relief.

Special Bank Services :
Regions Bank is currently assessing impacts to its branch network in areas affected by the storm. While the reopening timeframe for individual branches in the most severely impacted areas will evolve in the coming days, banking services remain available around the clock through Regions.com [regions.com] and the Regions Mobile App [regions.com] . Services are also available by calling 1-800-REGIONS or specific departments within the bank as listed below.

The disaster-recovery financial services [regions.com] offered by Regions Bank in impacted areas 1 are available for a limited time starting Sept. 1, 2021. Areas covered by these services may be expanded to include additional communities based on ongoing damage assessments. Among services:

  • Regions Mortgage Disaster Relief Purchase and Renovation loan programs are available.
  • Regions fees will be waived when Regions customers use other banks’ ATMs in the impacted areas for at least 15 days beginning Sept. 1. (Note: Fees charged by other banks or ATM owners may still apply.)
  • No check-cashing fees will be charged for FEMA-issued checks when cashed in a Regions branch. 2
  • Payment deferrals for credit card holders may be available based on individual circumstances. 3
  • Personal and business loan payment assistance may be available based on individual circumstances. 3
  • Business loan payment deferrals of up to 90 days may be available based on individual circumstances. 3
  • One penalty-free CD withdrawal is available upon request (unless within seven days of issuance or renewal).
  • An interest rate discount of 0.50% is available through Nov. 30, 2021, on new personal unsecured loans when customers apply in a branch or by phone. 4
  • An interest rate discount of 0.50% on standard rates is available through Nov. 30, 2021, for new business loans or lines of credit of up to $1 million to help with recovery needs in impacted areas. 4
  • An interest rate discount of 0.50% is available through Nov. 30, 2021, on new unsecured business term loans of up to $50,000 with up to 36-month terms, including waived origination and loan document fees, as well as options for the first payments to be deferred by up to 90 days. 4
  • Check www.regions.com/HurricaneIda [regions.com] for an updated list of areas where these offers are available as damage assessments continue.

In addition to the above disaster-recovery services, Regions Bank teams can be contacted at the following numbers for customized guidance on a range of lending products, including:

  • Mortgages, home equity loans and lines: 1-800-748-9498
  • Other consumer loans: 1-866-298-1113
  • Any other banking needs: 1-800-411-9393

Marta Self, executive director of the Regions Foundation, said the $250,000 total will be divided among several agencies meeting short- and long-term needs. Initial grants from the $250,000 total will include:

“Nonprofits and relief organizations are doing incredible work addressing urgent needs, and through these grants, our focus at the Regions Foundation is to provide resources that will support their real-time response to the storm,” Self said. “Additional needs will develop as our communities rebuild stronger, and the Regions Foundation will be there to support ongoing work well into the future. We also encourage people and businesses who are in a position to donate to consider how they, too, can support nonprofits that are on the front lines of helping people impacted by Hurricane Ida.”

Comments / 0

KATC News

KATC News

15K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Acadiana, Louisiana news and weather from KATC News, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Regions Bank#New Orleans#Banking Services#Charity#The Regions Foundation#Special Bank Services#Regions Com#Renovation#The American Red Cross#The Salvation Army#Hurricane Ida Relief Fund#Assumption Lafourche#Nonprofits
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
FEMA
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Regions Responds: Bank Announces Flood-Recovery Services for Middle Tennessee; Regions Foundation Announces $50,000 in Disaster Relief

Regions Bank on Thursday announced a series of financial services to help people and businesses impacted by recent catastrophic flooding in Middle Tennessee. In addition, the Regions Foundation, a nonprofit initiative primarily funded by Regions Bank, announced grants totaling $50,000 for organizations providing disaster relief. This press release features multimedia....
New Orleans, LAL'Observateur

Regions Bank & the Regions Foundation launch Hurricane Ida response

NEW ORLEANS – Regions Bank on Wednesday announced a series of financial services to help people and businesses impacted by Hurricane Ida. In addition, the Regions Foundation, a nonprofit initiative funded primarily by Regions Bank, announced a commitment of $250,000 in grant funding for organizations providing disaster relief. Disaster Relief:
Iberville Parish, LAWest Side Journal

Guaranty Bank announces promotion

Guaranty Bank & Trust Company has announced a promotion within the bank approved by the Board of Directors. Mrs. Letha Butler has been named Assistant Vice-President, Port Allen, Maringouin and Grosse Tete Branch Manager and Business Development Officer. In making the announcement, J. Wade O’Neal, III, President and CEO, stated,...
Agriculturemeatpoultry.com

Farmland announces donation to National FFA

LINCOLN, NEB. – Farmland, a brand of Smithfield Foods Inc., presented a $100,000 donation to the National Future Farmers of America (FFA) Organization on Aug. 20 in recognition of its positive impact on the agricultural industry. The gift is part of the 2021 Honoring the Heartland Tour that was started...
Charitiesdunlapiowa.com

United Bank of Iowa donates to Dunlap Backpack Program

United Bank of Iowa recently donated $2,124 to the Boyer Valley Backpack Program. This program, in partnership with the Crawford County Hunger Fighters, provides food to place in children’s backpacks to get them through the weekend when school meals are not available. This item is available in full to subscribers.
CharitiesMessenger

Availa Bank donates to Trinity Foundation

Availa Bank recently made a $50,000 donation to Trinity Foundation in support of the Radiating Hope Capital Campaign. Funds will assist with the construction of a new vault and purchase of a linear accelerator for the Trinity Cancer Center. The funding of this equipment will ensure the continuation of evidence-based radiation oncology services.
Roseville, CArosevilletoday.com

Central Valley Community Bank encourages Local Food Bank Donations

Central Valley Community Bank announces that its sixth Business Food Fund Challenge is underway to benefit 15 local food banks in the San Joaquin Valley and Greater Sacramento region. The Bank led the effort by donating both team volunteerism and $27,000 to food banks throughout its footprint with the goal...
Richland County, MTSidney Herald

Stockman Bank donates beef to area charities

Stockman bank donated beef to three area charities - Savage Sunrise Manor, Matthew’s House and Richland County Food Bank - on August 19, 2021. Bank employees also donated $100 cash to the Richland County Food Bank as well through the employee Friday Jean Fund.
Oklahoma City, OKJournal Record

Supporters to double effect of food bank donations

OKLAHOMA CITY – It’s believed that as many as 1 in 4 children in Oklahoma are food-insecure, meaning they lack reliable access to food they need to grow up healthy. Needs are great, but thanks to some generous support, donations made by people to the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma’s Food for Kids Programs will be matched dollar-for-dollar through the month of September, up to $224,000.
Washington, PAObserver-Reporter

Community Bank celebrates 120th anniversary with donations

To celebrate their 120th anniversary, Community Bank is giving back to area charities and nonprofits. Through their Community Bank Cares program, for every qualified mortgage, home equity, personal or business loan over $25,000, the financial institution will donate $120 to the charity or nonprofit of the borrower’s choice.*. “Community Bank...
Des Moines, IAKCCI.com

Community gardeners help feed metro with food bank donation

DES MOINES, Iowa — Hundreds of gardeners living in the Des Moines metro are sharing the fruits of their labor with those in need. Des Moines the gardeners have donated 757 lbs of food so far in 2021. Recipients include the Bidwell Riverside Center, community refrigerators, day care centers and...
Laporte County, INNWI.com

Horizon Bank donates to LaPorte schools

Horizon Bank continues to give back to the community, cutting a check to the LaPorte Community School Corp. for its latest donation. The Michigan City-based bank donated $1,000 to help LaPorte County schools provide services and supplies to local families. Mario Rosa, the school district's Family and Community Engagement Services,...
Hermitage, PAThe Herald

Red Cross offers blood donation incentives in September

As fall approaches, the American Red Cross urges eligible donors to help end the ongoing critical need for blood and kick off the season with a blood or platelet donation. The Red Cross needs donors of all blood types to give now and help ensure lifesaving transfusions are on the sidelines for those who rely on them.
Real Estatemultihousingnews.com

Regions Bank Closes $126M LIHTC Fund

A new $126 million tax credit equity tax fund managed by the Regions Bank Affordable Housing division has closed and will help create about 1,500 units of affordable housing at 16 properties in 10 states across the Northeast, Southeast and Midwest. RAH Corporate Partners Fund 57 is comprised of four...
Fairmont, WVTheInterMountain.com

Moore, police announce clothing donation

CHARLESTON — State Treasurer Riley Moore announced a donation of $9,600 worth of clothing from the Fairmont Police Department to a Marion County domestic violence shelter, a donation authorized through the office’s Unclaimed Property program. The clothing donated to the Hope, Inc. shelter had been seized by the Fairmont Police...

Comments / 0

Community Policy