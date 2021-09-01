Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Northborough, MA

Edward W. White, 83, of Northborough

By Community Advocate Staff
communityadvocate.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article– Edward W. White, 83, passed away peacefully on Aug. 29, 2021 from complications of Parkinson’s Disease at Coleman House in Northborough. He is survived by his wife of 54 years Ann “Nancy” (Kane) and their children Thomas and his wife Maureen of Wayland, and James of Northborough, as well as his granddaughter, Fiona. Ed also leaves his sister-in-law, Maureen Kane of Meriden, CT. He was predeceased by his mother, Virginia Boccalatte, his stepfather Mario and his father William White and his half-brother, Harry White of Canton, CT.

www.communityadvocate.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Canton, MA
City
East Boston, MA
State
Florida State
City
Boston, MA
City
Andover, MA
City
Waltham, MA
State
Louisiana State
City
Northborough, MA
City
Florida, MA
State
Oklahoma State
State
Hawaii State
City
Wayland, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Staten Island#Boston Harbor#Raytheon#The Boston Boat Yard#Aa#Home Instead#Beaumont House#Coleman House#Hays Funeral Home
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
NewsBreak
Boston University
Related
StocksCNN

Bitcoin drops below $43,000 on El Salvador's first day using it

New York (CNN Business) — It's a volatile day for bitcoin, which briefly fell by more than 10% Tuesday — below the $43,000 mark. The drop comes after El Salvador made good on a plan announced in June and adopted the cryptocurrency as legal tender, making it the first country in the world to do so.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

White House asks Congress for $24 billion in disaster relief

The White House on Tuesday is asking Congress to provide an estimated $24 billion in emergency funding to address natural disasters as part of a continuing resolution to avert a government shutdown. Administration officials said the additional funding is necessary to fulfill unmet needs from disasters over the past 18...

Comments / 0

Community Policy