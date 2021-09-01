Edward W. White, 83, of Northborough

– Edward W. White, 83, passed away peacefully on Aug. 29, 2021 from complications of Parkinson’s Disease at Coleman House in Northborough. He is survived by his wife of 54 years Ann “Nancy” (Kane) and their children Thomas and his wife Maureen of Wayland, and James of Northborough, as well as his granddaughter, Fiona. Ed also leaves his sister-in-law, Maureen Kane of Meriden, CT. He was predeceased by his mother, Virginia Boccalatte, his stepfather Mario and his father William White and his half-brother, Harry White of Canton, CT.