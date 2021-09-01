Springsteen plays favorite love songs on SiriusXM DJ show (TRANSCRIPT, VIDEOS)
Bruce Springsteen’s 27th DJ show on SiriusXM satellite radio, titled “Going to the Chapel,” debuted Sept. 1 on the network’s E Street Radio channel (channel 20). Heavy on classic R&B and country, it featured music by Chuck Berry, Elvis Presley, The Dixie Cups, Sam & Dave, The Roches, Springsteen himself (“I Wanna Marry You,” live from 2016, complete with a false start) and others. And as its title implies, the songs were mostly not just about love, but about marriage, too.www.njarts.net
