Local group helping Louisiana evacuees asking for the public’s help to provide more supplies to those in need

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) West Houston Assistance Ministries (WHAM) didn’t want to wait once they saw the need to help evacuees fleeing from the devastation left behind after Hurricane Ida. Within days, WHAM has already received Louisiana residents coming to its doors for food and toiletries. The organization anticipates providing help for families and individuals already in Houston from Louisiana, that may need support while they stay here temporarily, or who may have lost their Louisiana home to Ida, and who decide to stay and rebuild their lives in Houston.