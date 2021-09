Get your vaccination cards ready! As autumn weather descends on New York, so does Armory Week. Like years before, the Armory Show elicits mixed feelings from art lovers across the Tri-State, from wealthy patrons eager to snap up their next living room centerpiece to overworked gallery assistants in desperate need of a nap. But this year, the fair will take on a different tone as it returns for the first time since March 2020, just days before the city began to shut down in an effort to control the COVID-19 pandemic. With the Delta variant now spreading across the U.S., the fairs opening their doors for Armory Week have implemented some new social distancing policies, including timed arrival slots and mandatory face coverings at certain venues.