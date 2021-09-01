Cancel
Manasquan, NJ

High School football season begins

By Len Bardsley
Posted by 
Star News Group
Star News Group
 6 days ago
Manasquan travels to Middletown South

Manasquan will open its season Thursday night with a 6 p.m. game at Middletown South.

The Warriors were ranked 13th in the Shore Conference coaches preseason poll, while the Eagles were picked seventh.

Wall travels to Rutgers to meet Rumson

The Crimson Knights open the season under the lights at High Point Solutions Stadium on the campus of Rutgers University against Rumson-Fair Haven.

The game is part of the Rumble on the Raritan, a three-day showcase of high school football in New Jersey played at Rutgers.

The Wall and Rumson-Fair Haven game is the final game on the schedule with Woodridge facing North Arlington at 11 a.m, Bernards taking on Hillside at 2 p.m and Northern Highlands playing Somerville at 5 p.m.

The Crimson Knights go into the game the top ranked team in the Shore Conference preseason coaches poll, while the Bulldogs are ranked fourth.

