New York City, NY

Police Unions Are Going to War Over COVID Vaccine Mandates

Vice
Vice
 6 days ago
Want the best of VICE News straight to your inbox? Sign up here. More U.S. cops have died in the last year from COVID-19 than any other cause. But they’re still not getting vaccinated. In fact, they’re suing to avoid it. As cities around the country have begun to mandate...

www.vice.com

Vice

Vice

Brooklyn, NY
VICE is the definitive guide to an uncertain world.

 https://www.vice.com/
AdvocacyPosted by
Vice

QAnon Is Harassing a Hospital Into Giving Bogus COVID ‘Cure’ Ivermectin

Want the best of VICE News straight to your inbox? Sign up here. Some of the most powerful QAnon influencers are urging their hundreds of thousands of followers to harass a Chicago hospital into treating an anti-vaccine activist with ivermectin. Veronica Wolski, who’s known for boosting anti-vaccine and QAnon conspiracies...
HealthPosted by
Vice

Anti-Vaxxer Attacks Health Workers Who Refused Him Vaccination Certificate

Two German health care workers were attacked during a vaccination drive by a man who refused to get a jab in the latest violent incident linked to anti-vaxx sentiment. German police said they had arrested a man accused of injuring a nurse and an assistant vaccinating people at a shopping centre in Gera, a city in the state of Thuringia on Saturday.
Women's HealthPosted by
Vice

Reddit Bans Abortion Bounty Hunter Forum

Reddit banned a community that sought to collect "bounties" on people seeking abortions in Texas. r/TXBountyHunters started on Sept. 2, the day after TX SB8, a law which bans abortions as early as six weeks after conception, went into effect. The law allows citizens to sue anyone who helped them get access to an abortion—including rideshare drivers who took them to the appointment, clinic workers, and doctors—anyone who “aids or abets the performance or inducement of an abortion," according to the law. Someone who sues can be rewarded with a $10,000 bounty, plus attorney fees. Anti-abortion groups have set up anonymous reporting websites for people to snitch on others in their community who need abortions.
Relationship AdvicePosted by
Vice

This Politician Wants to Ban Working Couples From Getting Married

A legislator in the Bangladesh Parliament called for the creation of a law banning working couples from getting married. Independent lawmaker Rezaul Karim Bablu, who represents a constituency in the northwestern Bogra district, laid down his proposal during a September 4 parliamentary session. He said he believes the country’s unemployment problems stem from marriages between working men and women.
Public HealthPosted by
Vice

Why the Pandemic Made Some People Leave Alcoholics Anonymous

As the pandemic hit the UK last March, disrupting people’s lives and pushing everything from work to parties online, one small group of the population had to learn to deal with things in a completely new way. Alcoholics Anonymous (AA) – one of the most popular recovery programmes for alcoholics – was forced to take meetings online.
California StatePosted by
Vice

QAnon Believes California Recall Election Will Somehow See Trump Reinstated

Unraveling viral disinformation and explaining where it came from, the harm it's causing, and what we should do about it. QAnon followers have turned their attention to the effort to recall California Gov. Gavin Newsom, baselessly claiming the Democrats have deployed a “bot army” to prevent Republicans from voting, and suggesting Newsom’s recall will somehow trigger Donald Trump’s return.
Public HealthPosted by
Vice

COVID Unemployment Benefits Are Over. COVID Is Not.

Want the best of VICE News straight to your inbox? Sign up here. Millions of unemployed Americans will no longer see enhanced unemployment benefits beginning this week—even though the pandemic is still overwhelming hospitals and making it dangerous for some people to return to work. The end of pandemic unemployment...
InternetPosted by
Vice

ProtonMail Under Fire For Sharing ClActivist Data With French Authorities

Encrypted email provider ProtonMail is under intense scrutiny for sharing the IP address and device details of a French climate activist with French authorities, and for marketing and transparency reports critics say provided users with a false sense of anonymity and security. A French police report, first spotted by Techcrunch,...
Texas StatePosted by
Vice

Abortion Clinics Are Already Seeing a Wave of Patients Fleeing Texas

Want the best of VICE News straight to your inbox? Sign up here. The calls started pouring in from Texas even before the abortion ban took effect. ​At the Trust Women ​abortion clinic in Oklahoma City, the phones have been ringing off the hook, as Texans faced the reality that, earlier this week, their state had enacted a law that would ban abortion as early as six weeks into pregnancy. Callers aren't even sure how the law works, exactly. They wanted to know: “Do I have to keep this secret from other people?”
Law EnforcementPosted by
Vice

Cops Made 'White Boy Rick' a Drug Snitch at 14. Now He's Starting a Weed Company.

The man who spent more than three decades behind bars because the FBI made him a teenage drug informant is starting a weed company. Richard Wershe Jr., aka “White Boy Rick,” received a life sentence for cocaine possession in 1988. He was 17 at the time and had been working as an informant for three years—the youngest known FBI informant in U.S. history—after he said law enforcement officials convinced him to get involved with drug trafficking on Detroit’s east side.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Vice

Hunter Biden Laptop Guy Owes Twitter Money After Failed Lawsuit

The guy who gave Hunter Biden’s laptop to Rudy Giuliani owes Twitter money thanks to a failed lawsuit. John Paul Mac Isaac, the owner of the Delaware repair store where Biden allegedly left a MacBook Pro, attempted to sue Twitter for defamation in federal court. The judge tossed out the case with prejudice, meaning Mac Isaac can’t sue again, and ordered Mac Isaac to pay Twitter’s attorney’s fees.
Public SafetyPosted by
Vice

7 Black Men Executed for Alleged Rape Just Got Pardoned 70 Years Later

Want the best of VICE News straight to your inbox? Sign up here. In January 1949, a group of Black men, later dubbed the “Martinsville Seven,” were accused of raping a 32-year-old white woman in the small Virginia town. The men, ranging in age from 19 to 37, were never afforded the right to due process; they were instead promptly found guilty by all-white, all-male juries and placed on death row eight days after trial.

