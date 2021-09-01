Police Unions Are Going to War Over COVID Vaccine Mandates

Reddit banned a community that sought to collect "bounties" on people seeking abortions in Texas. r/TXBountyHunters started on Sept. 2, the day after TX SB8, a law which bans abortions as early as six weeks after conception, went into effect. The law allows citizens to sue anyone who helped them get access to an abortion—including rideshare drivers who took them to the appointment, clinic workers, and doctors—anyone who “aids or abets the performance or inducement of an abortion," according to the law. Someone who sues can be rewarded with a $10,000 bounty, plus attorney fees. Anti-abortion groups have set up anonymous reporting websites for people to snitch on others in their community who need abortions.