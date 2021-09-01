Cancel
Food Bank RGV Joins Feeding America’s Hunger Action Month Campaign to Ensure Food Isn’t an Impossible Choice for People Facing Hunger in the Rio Grande Valley

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePharr, TX- For Hunger Action Month® this September, the Food Bank RGV will join Feeding America and other network member food banks to inspire people to take action and raise awareness of people facing the impossible choice of hunger. Food banks around the country are working to make an effective and lasting impact on food insecurity in their communities and they are asking for the public’s support.

