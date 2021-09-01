Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Travel

CDC recommends unvaccinated not travel

By Tim Kephart
Posted by 
ABC Action News WFTS
ABC Action News WFTS
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nJW2e_0bjW1SMF00

As the COVID-19 delta variant continues to rampage through parts of the country, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention asked the unvaccinated to not travel and even cautioned the vaccinated to consider the risk.

“First and foremost, if you are unvaccinated, we would recommend not traveling,” CDC director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said. Walensky said people who are fully vaccinated and wearing masks can travel, but “need to take these risks into their own consideration as they think about traveling.”

Anecdotally, news about the delta variant, hospitalizations, and deaths may already be impacting air travel. Wednesday, the Transportation and Security Administration reported screening the fewest travelers since May 11. There could be multiple factors at play in the low number, including Hurricane Ida, school starting earlier, COVID-19, and more.

Still, after screening more than 2 million travelers on multiple days in July and early August, TSA hasn’t hit that number again in more than two weeks. For comparison, in 2021, from May 1-August 31, the TSA screened fewer than 2 million people just four times.

Overall, TSA screenings were down 23 percent from the same time in 2019 (74,445,793 in 2019 vs. 57,484,123 in 2021).

Comments / 1

ABC Action News WFTS

ABC Action News WFTS

7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tampa, Florida news and weather from ABC Action News WFTS, updated throughout the day.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Tsa#Cdc#Tsa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Air Travel
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Public Health
Related
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

The CDC Says to Avoid These 2 Popular U.S. Destinations Right Now

The ability to pack a bag and hit the road has been one of the many things upended by the COVID-19 pandemic. And while a short downturn in cases made some hopeful they could begin to travel with ease again, a recent surge in cases is now making the idea of vacationing in some areas feel even further off. The latest setback comes as the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has added two more popular destinations to their list of locales travelers should avoid: the Bahamas and St. Martin.
Public Healthdeseret.com

The CDC reveals how many fully vaccinated people died from COVID-19

The coronavirus vaccine appears to be working to keep people out of the hospital and out of the morgue. Do people die from COVID after getting the COVID-19 vaccine?. New data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention suggests 99.999% of people who were fully vaccinated against COVID-19 did not have a severe breakthrough case that led to hospitalization or death, CNN reports.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Best Life

If You Got This Vaccine, Your Risk of COVID After Vaccination May Be Higher

From celebrities like Reba McEntire to those vacationing in a Massachusetts beach town, breakthrough COVID infections have hit people across the U.S. over the past few months. And despite data showing that getting a post-vaccination case of COVID is still uncommon, it has become a significant concern amid the country's continued fight against the virus. Studies have shown that anything from age to prior health conditions to emerging variants could cause you to have a weakened immune response to the vaccine, which would heighten your chances of a breakthrough infection. But your risk of getting COVID after vaccination may also be higher depending on which vaccine you got.
Massachusetts StateInternational Business Times

144 Fully Vaccinated Massachusetts Residents Die Of COVID-19; 19,443 Breakthrough Cases Recorded

Nearly 150 fully vaccinated residents in Massachusetts have died of COVID-19 as the number of breakthrough cases rises to over 19,000, according to the latest state data. Data published by the Massachusetts Department of Public Health this week showed a total of 19,443 breakthrough COVID-19 cases in the state since the beginning of the pandemic, up from 15,739 cases reported as of Aug. 24. Of the breakthrough infections, at least 144 fully vaccinated people have died of the novel coronavirus, up from 131 deaths reported last week.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

9 Signs of a Delta Infection, Says CDC

The new variant of COVID-19 is different from previous versions. It's "more dangerous than other variants of the virus," says the CDC. "The Delta variant is highly contagious, more than 2x as contagious as previous variants," not to mention, "some data suggest the Delta variant might cause more severe illness than previous variants in unvaccinated people." How do you know you have it? Read on for 9 symptoms, get vaccinated if you haven't been yet, and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Best Life

If You Take This Medication, Wear a Mask Even If You're Vaccinated, CDC Says

Getting the COVID vaccine has made many people more secure about once again engaging in the everyday activities they used to enjoy, from dining indoors to seeing movies with friends. While many vaccinated people are once again performing these activities without masks on, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are now recommending that people who take one particular type of medication start wearing their masks regularly again—even if they're vaccinated. Read on to discover what the CDC is recommending and how it could affect you.
Public Healthoutbreaknewstoday.com

Cyclospora: 400 more cases reported in the US, 34 states report cases

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported an additional 402 domestically acquired cyclosporiasis illnesses in the past month. This brings the cumulative total to 864 laboratory-confirmed cases of cyclosporiasis in people who had no history of international travel during the 14-day period before illness onset have been reported to CDC by 35 jurisdictions, including 34 states and New York City.
Public Healthtexasbreaking.com

CDC Warns the Delta Variant May Cause Worse Illness For Unvaccinated People

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has been urging people to get vaccinated against COVID-19, saying the Delta variant of the virus is continuously mutating and may soon have new symptoms and worse conditions, particularly targeting the unvaccinated citizens. The warning comes following news on the continuous debate...
KidsPosted by
Medical Daily

COVID-19 Vaccination Side Effects In Kids

In the early days of the pandemic, scientists have already established that the younger population is not really affected by COVID-19 because of the difference in their immune system compared to adults. However, children are still at risk since they can get infected with the novel coronavirus. This urged government leaders and medical experts to slowly but surely work on a solution that involves the administration of the vaccines in kids.
Charlotte, NCthv11.com

Vaccinated people who catch COVID-19 are getting different symptoms. What are they?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Doctors say COVID-19 symptoms are different for fully vaccinated people, as the vaccines are designed to prevent hospitalizations and severe illness. What they don't do, is prevent infections altogether. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), fully vaccinated people will have milder symptoms overall than an unvaccinated person.
Public HealthBirmingham Star

COVID deaths jump in unvaccinated Americans, says CDC

As states with low vaccination rates are being ravaged by the Covid Delta variant, the U.S. reported more than 1,017 COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday. The tally noted that coronavirus-related deaths have spiked in the country over the past month, averaging 769 per day, the highest since mid-April. The south of...
ScienceThe Weather Channel

No Serious Health Effects Linked to mRNA COVID-19 Vaccines: Study

A team of researchers combining the health records of 6.2 million patients found no serious health effects that could be linked to the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna mRNA Covid-19 vaccines. The study, published in the journal JAMA, indicates mRNA Covid-19 vaccines were not associated with significantly higher rates of 23 serious...
Public Healthdeseret.com

CDC reveals why unvaccinated people should stay home this weekend

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has a simple message for Labor Day weekend — if you’re unvaccinated, stay home. Dr. Rochelle Walensky, the director of the CDC, said Thursday at a White House press briefing that unvaccinated people should be cautious about making any trips this weekend. “First...

Comments / 0

Community Policy