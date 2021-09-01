Olivia Plath's Tragic Loss Explained

Olivia Plath and her husband Ethan Plath are young, but they have been through a lot during their short marriage. At the end of Season 2 of "Welcome to Plathville," Ethan said goodbye to his younger siblings. He and his wife Olivia have cut off all contact with Barry and Kim Plath, and his parents won't allow him to see his younger siblings. Ethan and Olivia have good reasons for cutting off his parents. For example, the Plaths believe their daughter-in-law is "possessed by evil spirits," per the YouTube series "Without a Crystal Ball." In addition, Ethan's mother Kim believes Olivia has "led Ethan astray" because she introduced him to Coca-Cola, alcohol, and movies, per Woman's Day.