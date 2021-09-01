Cancel
Aurora, CO

3 cops, 2 paramedics charged in 2019 death of Elijah McClain

By Associated Press
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAURORA, Colo.— Colorado officials announced a 32-count indictment in the death of Elijah McClain, a Black man who was killed by police officers two years ago. Attorney General Phil Weiser said Wednesday that a grand jury indicted three officers and two paramedics in the death of McClain. All five officers and paramedics were charged with manslaughter and criminally negligent homicide, while some also face additional charges.

