Resources, Events, Meetings and More – Week of Sept. 2
Teams representing law enforcement, fire fighters, military, and local patriots will participate in a Human Baton exhibition that will include skydiving from helicopters, Thundercat boat exhibitions and drift cars around Las Olas Beach Park, 3000 E. Las Olas Blvd., and GT sports cars down A1A. There will also be a family-friendly kid zone hosted by FLIPANY, a pop-up food village, an opportunity to meet first responders, video game trucks and simulators and cocktails. The event will take place from 12 to 6 p.m. Visit theveteranstrust.org/911-tribute for more information.www.newpelican.com
Comments / 0