Resources, Events, Meetings and More – Week of Sept. 2

The Chiefy Crew had to “work” hard to get its limit this 2021 spiny lobster miniseason, but we played even harder at Bugfest this year. I’m sure most of you who were actually working during miniseason on July 28 and 29 will take offense to my saying it’s hard work “Catching the Bug,” but it was two days of diving for spiny lobster plus the festivities of Bugfest in Lauderdale-By-The-Sea.