Report: Packers/ Saints game to be played in Jacksonville

By Rachel Frye
wtmj.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Packers will reportedly head to Jacksonville for Week 1 of the regular season. They will take on the Saints for a 3:25 p.m. kickoff. The game was originally planned for New Orleans, but had to be moved because of Hurricane Ida. More from reporter Jeff Duncan below.

#The Packers#New Orleans#American Football#Packers Saints#Tiaa Bank Field#The Times Picayune#Jeffduncan
