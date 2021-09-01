Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Study Shows Downside Of Not Receiving Second Shot Of Covid-19 Vaccine

By zenger.news
Florida Star
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON — A new study has shown that two months after the second Pfizer/Moderna vaccination, antibody response decreases 20 percent in adults with prior cases of Covid-19. “Two-dose messenger RNA vaccines against the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) are highly effective in preventing symptomatic Covid-19 infection,” states an abstract of the study. “However, the durability of protection is not known, nor […]

www.thefloridastar.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine#Vaccinations#Pfizer Moderna
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Best Life

If You Got This Vaccine, Your Risk of COVID After Vaccination May Be Higher

From celebrities like Reba McEntire to those vacationing in a Massachusetts beach town, breakthrough COVID infections have hit people across the U.S. over the past few months. And despite data showing that getting a post-vaccination case of COVID is still uncommon, it has become a significant concern amid the country's continued fight against the virus. Studies have shown that anything from age to prior health conditions to emerging variants could cause you to have a weakened immune response to the vaccine, which would heighten your chances of a breakthrough infection. But your risk of getting COVID after vaccination may also be higher depending on which vaccine you got.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
LehighValleyLive.com

Moderna vaccine could create twice as many COVID antibodies as Pfizer vaccine, study says

Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine created more than twice the antibodies than the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, according to a study comparing the immune responses to the inoculations. The study of nearly 2,500 workers at a major Belgium hospital system discovered that the average antibody levels of those who took a full course of the Moderna vaccine was 3836 U/mL while those who took a full course of the Pfizer vaccine had antibody levels of 1444 U/mL.
Public HealthSunderland Echo

Full list of people eligible for a third Covid vaccine dose

Millions of people with severely weakened immune systems will be offered a third dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, but the mass rollout is still on hold. Ministers have put the mass booster programme on hold to prioritise those with serious illnesses, although a separate announcement on this is expected soon.
Public HealthAOL Corp

What medical conditions exempt a person from receiving a Covid vaccine?

Now that the Food and Drug Administration has fully approved a Covid-19 vaccine, the Pfizer-BioNTech shot dubbed Comirnaty, more employers and universities are mandating immunization. Some people may seek medical exemptions to not receive the shots, but what medical conditions would warrant exemptions?. Individual companies and other institutions can determine...
PharmaceuticalsMedicalXpress

Some vaccinated losing more than 80% of their COVID-19 immunity six months after Pfizer shot: study

A new, multi-institutional study led by Case Western Reserve University—in partnership with Brown University—found that COVID-19 antibodies produced by the Pfizer vaccine decreased sharply in senior nursing home residents and their caregivers six months after receiving their second shots. David Canaday, professor at the School of Medicine, and the research...
Public Healthcheckyourfact.com

FACT CHECK: Is Anthony Fauci’s Wife Involved In Approving COVID-19 Vaccines?

A video shared on Facebook claims Christine Grady, the wife of White House medical adviser Anthony Fauci, is involved in the approval of COVID-19 vaccines. Grady, who works for the National Institutes of Health (NIH), is not involved with the approval process of COVID-19 vaccines. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) handles the approval of vaccines, not the NIH.
Florida Statecitizensjournal.us

Florida Woman Dies Of Brain Disease After Taking Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine

(Natural News) A woman in Florida died of a rare brain disease three months after she received her second Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine. Cheryl Cohen, 64, got the first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine on April 5. She received the second dose on April 25. (Related: Pfizer vaccine destroys T cells, weakens the immune system – study.)
Miami, FLWSVN-TV

UM study shows flu shot helps protect against severe effects of COVID-19

MIAMI (WSVN) - South Florida medical experts said receiving a flu shot adds another layer of protection against COVID-19. Researchers at the University of Miami’s Miller School of Medicine headed the largest study to date on the effects of the flu shot and the coronavirus. Senior study author Dr. Devinder...
Public Healthpharmacytimes.com

Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 Vaccine May Be Effective Booster for Patients Who Received Initial Dose of Single Shot Vaccine

Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine provided an increase in spike-binding antibodies as a booster shot for those who previously received the vaccine as a single-dose primary regimen, according to a company press release. Johnson & Johnson previously reported interim results from a phase 1/2a trial demonstrating the antibody responses generated by their vaccine were strong and stable through 8 months following immunization, published in the New England Journal of Medicine.

Comments / 0

Community Policy