Study Shows Downside Of Not Receiving Second Shot Of Covid-19 Vaccine
WASHINGTON — A new study has shown that two months after the second Pfizer/Moderna vaccination, antibody response decreases 20 percent in adults with prior cases of Covid-19. “Two-dose messenger RNA vaccines against the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) are highly effective in preventing symptomatic Covid-19 infection,” states an abstract of the study. “However, the durability of protection is not known, nor […]www.thefloridastar.com
Comments / 0