Here's how to watch the Marvel Midnight Suns gameplay premiere

By Ali Jones
 6 days ago
The Marvel Midnight Suns gameplay premiere is set to take place later today, and here's how you can watch it. We got a cinematic introduction to Midnight Suns last week during the Gamescom 2021 Opening Night Live showcase, but while that trailer gave some insight into the game's characters, world, and story, we're yet to see any gameplay. Fortunately, that'll change this evening, as developer Firaxis Games is partnering with IGN to show off how its super-powered project plays.

