Here's how to watch the Marvel Midnight Suns gameplay premiere

The final film of the Rebuild of Evangelion franchise is set to arrive on August 13th on Amazon Prime, with the streaming service being the exclusive platform that will bring the last chapter of this new take on the world of Shinji Ikari and the organization known as NERV to life. With Evangelion 3.0 + 1.0: Thrice Upon A Time set to shake the very foundations of the battle between the EVA units and the angels, fans are taking to social media to share their excitement for the upcoming release that will give us another story created by legend Hideaki Anno.