New York City, NY

Neil Patrick Harris Lists NYC Town House, L.A.’s Largest Home Arrives, and More Real Estate News

By Dan Aver y
Architectural Digest
Architectural Digest
 6 days ago
From high-profile design commissions to exciting listings, there is always something new happening in the world of real estate. In this roundup, AD PRO has everything you need to know. On the Market. Neil Patrick Harris lists Harlem home for $7.325 million. Neil Patrick Harris and husband David Burtka have...

www.architecturaldigest.com

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

Architectural Digest

Architectural Digest

New York City, NY
Architectural Digest is the international design authority, taking you inside the world's most beautiful homes.

 https://www.architecturaldigest.com/
Posted by
Robb Report

Inside a $21 Million Midcentury Modern Estate Frank Sinatra Once Called Home

It’s not exactly in “New York, New York,” but Frank Sinatra’s old Los Angeles digs still have plenty of midcentury-modern charm. Fans of the singer can now snap up the estate, located in the quiet suburb of Chatsworth, for $21 million. The home has a long history: It was built by architect William Pereira in 1949 and is one of only a small handful of private residences that he ever designed. Best known for his future-forward structures, Pereira’s résumé includes buildings such as the Transamerica Pyramid in San Francisco and the Los Angeles County Museum of Art. The property was created...
New York City, NYcityrealty.com

NYC homes of Neil Patrick Harris, Jeff Bezos, and Henrik Lundqvist among August 2021 celebrity moves

After months of living, working, and exercising from home, buyers of all stripes are craving more space than a typical New York City apartment can provide. That was certainly evident from the celebrity listings of August 2021 - some have decamped to larger homes elsewhere, while others have purchased apartments with extensive square footage among the amenities. We take a look at August's most notable listings and transactions below.
Real Estatemanofmany.com

Inside Neil Patrick Harris’ $10 Million Harlem Brownstone

Chalk this one up to the effects of the pandemic. Entertainer Neil Patrick Harris is selling his Harlem brownstone as he is spending less time at home in New York. The home hit the market at USD$7,325,000 AUD$10 million). The brownstone measures 20 feet wide and was built in 1910 using the Italianate style. Although it’s thin, the home still includes more than four bedrooms and six bathrooms spread across six stories. In total, livable space measures out to be 8,000 square feet.
Real EstateFlorida Weekly

Live large in former Kerr home 20 miles from NYC

The New York home where best-selling author Jean Kerr wrote “Please Don’t Eat the Daisies” is for sale at $5.495 million. Kerr and her husband, Walter Kerr, theater critic for The New York Times, raised their six children in the home that was the setting for Jean’s 1957 book that was later made into a movie starring Doris Day and David Niven.
Real EstateApartment Therapy

Neil Patrick Harris Is Selling His Harlem Home For $7.3M

“How I Met Your Mother” fans, if you’ve got a spare several million dollars lying around, today may be your lucky day. Actor Neil Patrick Harris and his family are selling their iconic Haute Harlem home, and it’s now on the market for $7,325,000. Accoring to Realtor.com, Harris and his...
Posted by
Club 93.7

The Weeknd Buys $70 Million Mansion – Report

The Weeknd's majorly successful career has allowed him to drop nearly $100 million on a Bel-Air, Calif. mansion. According to The Wall Street Journal on Thursday (Aug. 19), the Canadian crooner recently copped a $70 million estate that overlooks the Bel-Air Country Club in Los Angeles. Abel purchased the mansion from Dutch media entrepreneur Reinout Oerlemans and his wife Danielle Oerlemans, who apparently weren't looking to sell their home. The property, which had recently been renovated by the Oerlemans wasn't even on the market, but when Beverly Hills Estates realtors Rayni and Branden Williams approached the couple about showing their home to a music superstar, they eventually agreed to an off-market deal. The Oerlemans, however, initially resisted the sale, but later changed their minds.
Real Estatemansionglobal.com

Penthouse at Robert A.M. Stern’s First San Francisco Condo Lists for $5.75 Million

The penthouse of a new Robert A.M. Stern-designed building in San Francisco has hit the market for $5.75 million, Mansion Global has learned. The two-bedroom, two-and-a-half bathroom home is one of 44 residences at Crescent in San Francisco’s Nob Hill neighborhood, at the crossing of the city’s two historic cable car lines and about five minutes from San Francisco’s Financial District. It’s the first multi-family building by Mr. Stern and his firm in the city, according to Steve Buster, senior vice president of development for Grosvenor Americas, the firm behind the project.
Posted by
Dirt

One of Manhattan’s Last Gilded Age Mansions Asks $52 Million

Click here to read the full article. He knew, of course, that whatever man dared (within Fifth Avenue’s limits) that old Mrs. Manson Mingott, the Matriarch of the line, would dare. He had always admired the high and mighty old lady, who, in spite of having been only Catherine Spicer of Staten Island, with a father mysteriously discredited, and neither money nor position enough to make people forget it, had allied herself with the head of the wealthy Mingott line, married two of her daughters to “foreigners” (an Italian marquis and an English banker), and put the crowning touch to...
New York City, NYGothamist.com

A Massacre Happened In New York City In The Summer Of 1863, But Nobody Seems To Know About It

One hundred and fifty-eight years ago this summer, a massacre occurred in New York City. From history books to Hollywood, it has long been told as a violent uprising by poor, Irish men against conscription into the Union Army during the Civil War. But the so-called Draft Riots were more about economic insecurity and white supremacy than draft dodging. As wealthier white people were buying their way out of fighting in the war, the white working class was fighting the war itself, stating they did not want to fight on behalf of the freedom of Black people.
Designers & Collectionsinterviewmagazine.com

Wes Gordon and Sandra Bernhard Discuss the Possibilities of Fashion

Wes Gordon never let time get in the way of his dreams of becoming a fashion designer. In 2009, as soon as he graduated from Central Saint Martins in London, the Atlanta native headed to New York City, where he began his eponymous label out of his apartment, and within two years, was selling his brand of elegant womenswear at Bergdorf Goodman while dressing people like Gwyneth Paltrow and Michelle Obama. In 2017, Gordon began consulting for Carolina Herrera and bonding with its legendary founder. One year later, he was named creative director of the brand. Now, he and his husband, the glassblower Paul Arnhold, have another baby to raise: an actual newborn named Henry. Over Zoom, the performer Sandra Bernhard—who happens to be Gordon’s friend and neighbor—got the nitty gritty on how Gordon is balancing his new life as a dad while steering the legendary fashion house into the future.
Posted by
Page Six

Inside Christina Haack’s houses and $13M real estate portfolio

This isn’t Christina Haack’s first post-divorce real estate glow-up. The HGTV real estate investor doubled her real estate assets this year after splitting from her second husband, 42-year-old “Wheelers Dealers” presenter Ant Anstead. Her new Tennessee and California mansions are worth a combined $13.5 million — lavish, compared to the...
Beauty & Fashionrealtor.com

The Weeknd Paid $70M for a Bel-Air Mansion: Was It the Right Price?

The Weeknd has once again added to his property portfolio, snagging a Bel-Air mansion for almost $70 million in an off-market deal, the Wall Street Journal reported. While it’s not the first time the Canadian musician, whose given name is Abel Tesfaye, has picked up a splashy trophy home in a high-flying deal, it was definitely his most expensive transaction, by many millions. According to WSJ, the sale is one of the most expensive in Los Angeles this year.
Hilton Head Island, SChiltonheadmonthly.com

Hilton Head Real Estate News: September 2021

Stephen Stansfield has joined Century 21 Diamond Realty as an agent. Stansfield has lived in the area since 2002. An accomplished musician, he has performed throughout the Lowcountry. He is the father of two school-aged children. WEICHERT REALTORS WELCOMES FOUR AGENTS. Bob Dickson, Lou Ann Kelly, Natasha Simpson, and Christie...
Charleston, SCThe Post and Courier

Real Estate News

Five new real estate agents have joined Carolina One in three of the company’s Summerville sales offices. Wanda Farmer, Tammi Knowles and Charles Seamus McKinney join the Summerville Trolley Road team. Shawanda Samuel will work in the Summerville Cane Bay Nexton office and Carol Torres has chosen the Summerville Main Street office.
Beverly Hills, CArealtynewsreport.com

Hearst Mansion to Be Auctioned – Once Used in Godfather Movie

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. – (Realty News Report) – The Hearst Estate, featured in “The Godfather” movie is being auctioned off with a minimum bid of $47 million. The nine-bedroom mansion, a former residence of newspaper magnate William Randolph Hearst, was also used as the honeymoon hideaway for Jacqueline (nee Bouvier) and John F. Kennedy.
Real Estatemansionglobal.com

New York’s ‘King of Diamonds’ Lived at This Classic Fifth Avenue Apartment for Decades

This six-bedroom, full-floor apartment in a 12-story Fifth Avenue building with just 12 apartments was the longtime home of the American jewelry magnate Harry Winston. Winston, nicknamed the King of Diamonds and the onetime owner of the legendary 45.5-carat Hope Diamond, bought the apartment in 1950 and spent a year renovating it before moving in the following year, according to published reports. The current owner of the 14-room co-op, Judith Hernstadt, bought the apartment from Winston in 1976, two years before his death.

