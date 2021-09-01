Reminder: New Electrical Compliance Program Coming Soon

We have a new electrical compliance inspector who will work in conjunction with the Department of Labor and Industries to seek out and cite non-licensed workers and contractors. This enforcement is new to the City of Seattle and will be an ongoing project.

What are we doing?

Starting the fall of 2021, the compliance inspector will be visiting job sites to check electrical licenses. The electrical compliance inspector’s focus is to ensure:

Licensed workers are on all job sites

Proper ratios of journeyman and trainees on job sites

Compliance with WAC/RCW rules

Equal opportunities are provided for all licensed electricians and electrical contractors

A safer community by eliminating unlicensed electrical work

What are the project benefits?

The electrical compliance inspector will help ensure that licensed contractors are doing the electrical work and that all the current codes are being applied. This will help homeowners, developers, and home buyers have confidence that the electrical work is done correctly, completely, and with the necessary permits so they can avoid the time and expense of having to bring inadequate work up to code later.

Why are we doing this now?

In 2018 the state legislature passed HB 1952 – 2017-18 Concerning enforcement of the electrical laws, to allow municipalities to do their own compliance for licensing. In 2020, the Seattle City Council funded this project, but due to the pandemic and the City’s budget reduction efforts the position was put on hold until now.

Questions?

Tim Bennett