Free household hazardous waste collection will be held in Buffalo next month

Reservations are now being accepted for Erie County's October household hazardous waste drop off.

The free collection will be held in Buffalo on October 9. People can register for the event online or by calling the Household Hazardous Waste (HHW) information line at (716) 858-6800.

Reservations are limited. The address for the drop-off site will not be provided until a reservation is confirmed.

Items that are eligible for disposal include products labeled as flammable, toxic, corrosive, or reactive. Common products are pool chemicals, anti-freeze, fertilizers, paint, photo chemicals, pesticides and solvents. A list of accepted items can be found on the Erie County Recycling website .

Residents can also explore the year-round option of the county's HHW Voucher Drop-off Program, which allows residents to bring 50 lbs. of waste to a private facility in Tonawanda of free.

“This program helps protect the environment, as well as the welfare of children, pets and first responders, by collecting and disposing of hazardous materials safely,” said Bonnie Lange Lawrence, Deputy Commissioner of Erie County’s Department of Environment and Planning. “If you are unable to participate in the October collection event there is also an option to take your hazardous household waste to Hazman at your convenience, six days a week. Both of these options require a reservation, which keeps wait times to a minimum.”