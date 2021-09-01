Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Seattle, WA

Updated Stormwater Code/Manual – Online Training

By SDCI Community Engagement
Posted by 
Seattle, Washington
Seattle, Washington
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2K1xs3_0bjVxcCf00

The updated City of Seattle Stormwater Code and Manual became effective July 1, 2021. Please visit our Stormwater Code website as a great deal has changed with this update.

SDCI has prepared online, pre-recorded training materials that you can view at your leisure. Details for the training materials and other references are below.

Online training and reference materials:

SDCI has also prepared multiple training and reference materials to help prepare applicants:

  • This recorded training covers when drainage review is required, what to submit, and what drainage control will be required. It also highlights many of the updates to the 2021 Stormwater Code/Manual.
  • This is a recorded training.

This recorded training covers the changes to the stormwater Best Management Practices(BMP) and introduces a new BMP!

  • This handy tool is used by reviewers. We have made it available to applicants to help you get through review more efficiently.

Do you have more questions?

If you have more questions about the 2021 Stormwater Code and Manual, or about Drainage or Side Sewer Permitting in general, please email us at sidesewerinfo@seattle.gov . One of our Drainage Reviewers will get back to you promptly.

Also, there is more information as well as submittal forms, calculators, and templates available on the SDCI Stormwater Code Website.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington

439
Followers
1K+
Post
82K+
Views
ABOUT

Seattle (/siˈætəl/ (About this soundlisten) see-AT-əl) is a seaport city on the West Coast of the United States. It is the seat of King County, Washington. Seattle is the largest city in both the state of Washington and the Pacific Northwest region of North America. According to U.S. Census data released in 2019, the Seattle metropolitan area's population stands at 3.98 million, making it the 15th-largest in the United States. In July 2013, Seattle was the fastest-growing major city in the United States and remained in the top five in May 2015 with an annual growth rate of 2.1%. In July 2016, Seattle ranked as the fastest-growing major U.S. city, with a 3.1% annual growth rate.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
Seattle, WA
Government
Local
Washington Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Online Training#Sdci#Calculators#Stormwater Code Manual#Bmp#Seattle Municipal#Sdci Drainage Reviewer#Drainage
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
EducationeSchool Online

Blackbird Updates Code Education App

PORTLAND, Ore., Aug. 24, 2021 — Blackbird, bridging the gap in Computer Science curriculum, today announced updates and improvements inspired by student and teacher feedback to their code education app and platform. Improvements include a modern site-wide redesign, a dedicated page for Guided Projects, a Code Workshop that better eases students into using professional IDEs, and refined teacher tools used to manage classes, review code, view progress reports, and more. Created to bridge the gap between introductory game-based curriculum and advanced computer science, Blackbird was built to enable students and teachers to learn real-world coding skills in an intelligent and encouraging educational environment.
Softwaremarketresearchtelecast.com

No more frustration: clean code helps with software quality

What is bad code and how is it different from clean code? What exactly do developers understand by clean code and how does it help them to get their source code “clean”? The aim of this article is to provide answers to these questions and to demonstrate how clean code can avoid frustration in everyday work.
TechnologyInternational Business Times

Zyro vs. Squarespace: Which Is The Better Website Builder?

Are you ready to build your own website? As people are shifting more to digital whether for their personal or professional needs, it makes sense to have your own space on the internet. This will help you build credibility and widen your reach aside from your social media accounts. You...
Carsbodyshopbusiness.com

Pre-inspection and Scan: A Necessary Practice

It worked before I brought it in.” These are words that can drive any collision repair facility crazy. I would be willing to bet that everyone reading this article has heard this statement and been burned by it, whether it was a sound the customer was hearing or a drivability issue or maybe a door not working perfectly. It doesn’t matter what the issue was. You spent time repairing this vehicle, doing everything you could to get everything right so the customer would get back into their vehicle happy.
ComputersPosted by
HackerNoon

Github Codespaces Vs. Gitpod: Choosing the Best Online Code Editor

Both Gitpod and Github Codespaces are cloud-based code editors, with attached Linux dev environment servers, for running terminal tasks. Gitpod removes long init and build times by continuously pre-building workspaces for your project. GitHub Codespaces is only free for personal use during its beta period, which might change in the future, for Github Teams and Organizations there is a pay-as-you-go pricing setup. The Codespaces Github integration is great, and Github has a better extension store, Gitpod supports Bitbucket, and Gitlab, and is Open-Source.
Coding & Programmingtowardsdatascience.com

Converting Kaggle Training Notebooks to Shareable Code

This post shows how to easily convert a notebook to a standard Python package and include a simple command-line interface (CLI) to the training script for faster hyper-parameters interaction. In the previous post, we shared how to screen the given dataset and showed how to wrap a file-like dataset to...
SoftwareThe Windows Club

How to use the Duration Financial Function in Microsoft Excel

The Duration function in Microsoft Excel is a Financial function, and its purpose is to return the annual return of security with periodic interest payments. The formula for the Duration function is DURATION(Settlement, maturity, coupon, yld, frequency, [basis]) The Syntax for the Duration function is below:. Settlement: The security’s settlement...
TechnologyZDNet

Docker changes its subscription plans, usage rules, and product line

For all Docker's container technology popularity, Docker, the company, has its problems. First, Docker had trouble finding a working business plan. Then, Docker ran short of funds. In late 2019, it seems to have solved both problems by selling its Docker Enterprise product line and business to Mirantis. But, unable to catch a break, Docker was dropped from Kubernetes. That wasn't as much of a problem as it sounds, but it still left users concerned about Docker. Now, in another attempt to revitalize its business, Docker is restricting the use of the free version of its Docker Desktop to individuals, small businesses, and non-commercial open-source projects. All others must pay for a subscription.
Coding & Programmingtechxplore.com

Novel algorithm improves 'consensus' performance in multi-agent systems

Researchers have devised a better network 'topology' within distributed multi-agent systems to improve the speed at which their nodes converge on agreement regarding a single data value needed during computation. The technique, devised by researchers with the Sharif University of Technology in Tehran, is described in the September 2021 Issue of the IEEE/CAA Journal of Automatica Sinica.
Technologymakeuseof.com

5 Reasons to Use Collaborative Tools Instead of Email

Workplaces are getting increasingly digitized through automation and efficient alternatives. Even though emails have been useful for a long time, technology has introduced us to more direct and effective tools for communication and collaboration. You might be seeking tools that are more accommodating to collaboration. Perhaps, you are tired of...
ComputersPCWorld

This expert-led AWS certification training bundle is just $14 with code

Cloud technologies aren’t anything new. But they are still one of the hottest areas within the tech industry, expecting to see steady growth for years to come. Considering a career in this field? Then get a leg up with The 2021 Ultimate AWS Certified Solutions Architect Associate Exam Prep Bundle, discounted by an extra 60 percent during our Semi-Annual Sale.
Cell PhonesHouston Chronicle

Announcing NowSecure Academy Online Training for Mobile App Security Skills

CHICAGO (PRWEB) August 25, 2021. NowSecure, the leading standards-based mobile app security and privacy software company, announced the immediate availability of a free online training resource for the mobile app community, NowSecure Academy. Now individuals and teams can upskill mobile developers with mobile app security coding best practices, earn certificates for learning development and security skills, and gain mobile appsec pen testing and hacking proficiency with the world’s most effective mobile-focused app security courses.
Technologytowardsdatascience.com

6 Strategic Process Considerations Beyond MLOps

The combination of agile execution, product management, audit controls, and operational resilience integrate MLOps into the corporate fabric. “Good morning, meeting with regulatory agency coming up next week. Would you mind sending documentation on model evaluation, carbon footprint, and discrimination prevention controls by 4 pm to the regulatory relations team?”
Coding & Programmingtowardsdatascience.com

Is Machine Learning the future of Data Quality?

“Garbage in, garbage out”, in the data world we have often heard this phrase which means if your data is “bad”, you can never make “good” decisions(bet you didn’t see this one coming:P). The journey from “bad” to “good” is what Data Quality is. Now the bad data can mean...
Computerstowardsdatascience.com

Data Science Workflows with the Targets Package in R: End-to-End Example with Code

Any task that we do at work or as part of our daily chores has a high likelihood of becoming repetitive in nature. This isn't to say that the task would remain exactly the same, changes may be required along the way, however structuring and organizing subtasks to accomplish the overall objective more efficiently and in a streamlined manner with minimal issues is always ideal.
Douglas, GAdouglasnow.com

Walmart releases statement regarding aisle closures

An alleged mouse sighting led to the closure of several aisles at the Douglas Walmart SuperCenter late this week. On Friday, pictures of the closed aisles began circulating on social media platforms along with speculation about why the aisles might be closed. DouglasNow reached out to Walmart’s corporate office late Friday seeking information.
Public Healthpncguam.com

Active enforcement of vaccination verification requirement starts

On Monday, Sept. 6, the Department of Public Health and Social Services (DPHSS) Division of Environmental Health (DEH) started actively enforcing the provisions of Executive Order 2021-21, which requires Covered Establishments and contact sports to verify COVID-19 vaccinations of patrons and participants. Enforcement will be conducted with the assistance of the Guam Police Department.
Aerospace & Defenseaerotechnews.com

V-BAT conducts successful flight test

A V-BAT unmanned aircraft system with new features including GPS-denied navigation and target designation capabilities, has successfully completed flight testing. The V-BAT aircraft is the result of a collaboration between Northrop Grumman and Martin UAV. Martin UAV is a Shield AI company. “The enhanced V-BAT offers a near zero footprint,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy