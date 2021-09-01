Updated Stormwater Code/Manual – Online Training

The updated City of Seattle Stormwater Code and Manual became effective July 1, 2021. Please visit our Stormwater Code website as a great deal has changed with this update.

SDCI has prepared online, pre-recorded training materials that you can view at your leisure. Details for the training materials and other references are below.

Online training and reference materials:

SDCI has also prepared multiple training and reference materials to help prepare applicants:

This recorded training covers when drainage review is required, what to submit, and what drainage control will be required. It also highlights many of the updates to the 2021 Stormwater Code/Manual.

This is a recorded training.

This recorded training covers the changes to the stormwater Best Management Practices(BMP) and introduces a new BMP!

Summary of Recent Stormwater Manual Changes Includes list of key changes as well as a more comprehensive list of changes in each section of the Seattle Stormwater Manual.

Summary of Recent Stormwater Code Changes Includes a summary of changes as well as a list of changes to each section of the Seattle Stormwater Code (Seattle Municipal Code 22.800 to 22.808).

SDCI Drainage Reviewer’s Checklist (For reference only.)

This handy tool is used by reviewers. We have made it available to applicants to help you get through review more efficiently.

Do you have more questions?

If you have more questions about the 2021 Stormwater Code and Manual, or about Drainage or Side Sewer Permitting in general, please email us at sidesewerinfo@seattle.gov . One of our Drainage Reviewers will get back to you promptly.

Also, there is more information as well as submittal forms, calculators, and templates available on the SDCI Stormwater Code Website.