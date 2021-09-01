Cancel
Peak Perspective: Reviewing the first year of the media deal.

By MWC Connection
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Mountain West debuted on the Fox family of networks in 2020, in accordance with their new media rights deal. It was a new era for the MWC, signaling an end to their relationship with ESPN. Was it the right move? This post will review a few of the major categories, evaluating each one over the past year. Of course, everything should be taken with a grain of salt due to the pandemic, but regardless, first impressions can still be made about the move from ESPN to Fox.

Footballchatsports.com

Peak Perspective: What will make the 2021 season a success for the Mountain West?

Today we take a look ahead. All off-season, we’ve talked about the MWC needing to be more successful. What exactly will that look like in 2020? Some might be funny. Some might be very important. Some we might forget to write on here. Last year was a definite success for the conference, as outlined in our review article from January. Anyway, here is what we think will make for a successful MWC season. We used pretty much the same categories as last year but switched up the standards in each.
College Sportsutrgvrider.com

Media deal hopes to bring exposure to Athletics

On Aug. 24, the Western Athletic Conference (WAC) and ESPN announced a new multi-year and multi-platform media rights agreement that will see over 500 annual events on ESPN, ESPN+ and ESPN’s Linear networks. The new agreement is a five-year deal, from now until the end of Spring 2026, according to...
Technologysvartling.net

Ugoos AM7 Media TV Box Review

After using this powerful Media TV box that runs full Android 11 for a while, I have some thoughts about it. Some good, some bad. In the review video below of the Ugoos AM7 Android Box, I talk about all that. I also mention and compared it somewhat to the excellent Nokia Streaming Box 8000 that is a real certified Android TV Box.
Salt Lake City, UTkslsports.com

WAC Announces New Media Rights Deal With ESPN

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – The Western Athletic Conference announced a new media rights agreement with sports broadcasting company ESPN. The two parties announced the deal on August 24. Local universities, Dixie State and Utah Valley, are currently members of the WAC. Southern Utah will leave the Big Sky and...
BusinessInc.com

How This CEO Learned the Difference Between Coaching and Controlling

David A. Steinberg was riding high when his wireless phone company, InPhonic, earned the No. 1 spot on the 2004 Inc. 5000 on annual revenue of $119.4 million. Three years later, Steinberg left, and InPhonic filed for Chapter 11. But he didn't sit still. That same year he launched marketing technology firm XL Marketing (now Zeta Global). Here, Steinberg reflects on what went wrong with InPhonic--and how he's doing things differently this time. --As told to Christine Lagorio-Chafkin.
NFLchatsports.com

Introducing the brand new 2021 lineup for our WCG Podcast Channel!

Thanks to all you guys that have been loyal listeners to the WCG Podcast Channel since we kicked things off a few years ago! At some point during the 2021 season we’re going to officially surpass 1,000,000 downloads on our current platform, Megaphone, and even though we’ve technically flown past that milestone if you include the places we’ve previously had hosing our channel, getting a chance to actually see the report with “1,000,000” on it is going to be really neat.
Sportschatsports.com

Week One Tailgate Post-Mortem

If you are looking for someone to advocate for tailgating bathroom rights, then urine luck. Saturday, from a bathroom standpoint, was anything but relieving. Jaime Pollard was probably hoping to keep this fiasco a secret, but someone clearly leaked it. Ok, enough bathroom puns. Seriously, the port-a-potty situation on Saturday...
Video Gameschatsports.com

Mobalytics partners with Cloud9’s Perkz

California-based esports analytics Platform Mobalytics has signed Cloud9 League of Legends player Luka ‘Perkz’ Perkoviu0107 as its latest media partner. As a part of the deal, Perkoviu0107 will be providing his knowledge as a professional esports athlete to help Mobalytics design new features for its platform. Bogdan Suchyk, CEO and...
College Sportssportswar.com

I’ll take that strategy,, at least it’s action.

Need to see where the playoff vote is going at the end of the month. That -- Stech 09/05/2021 07:57AM. Expansion must improve finances of the conference. UConn will not do that. -- wwhokie1 09/05/2021 07:45AM. From the ACC's perspective, having a member in the state of Texas -- VTHokie2000...
NFLsports360az.com

Wilner – Future Labor Day Weekends and Pac-12 Media Deals

There were 55 college football games available for viewing across all broadcast, cable, and digital platforms on Saturday, the first full day of the 2021 season. On Sunday, there is only one. On Monday: one. The Pac-12 wants to increase media exposure for its chief export. It should own Labor...
Starkville, MSchatsports.com

Ranking the UK Football schedule by Mascot Fear Factor

Playing college football in the SEC is not for the faint of heart. UK fans know all too well the terror of traveling to Death Valley on a Saturday night, or the endurance required to outlast an army of cowbells in Starkville, Mississippi. But perhaps the scariest sight of all on those harrowing nights is that unholiest of God’s creatures, the mascot.
Oklahoma Statepistolsfiringblog.com

Gundy Says Sharing Conference with Texas Schools Benefits Oklahoma State

Originally published at: https://pistolsfiringblog.com/gundy-says-sharing-conference-with-texas-schools-benefits-oklahoma-state/. A big reason as to why Houston might make sense in the Big 12. joe15 September 7, 2021, 1:38am #2. It’s not going to be beneficial if we lose to the other schools. tim22 September 7, 2021, 2:18am #3. PAC 12 and Big Ten have shown...
Footballsportswar.com

Your fantasy is entertaining......

And it will be interesting to see if reality matches up. You say they are each worth 10 million now and "based on figures out of Bowlsby's office" they magically jump to $22.5 million each just by being in the Big 12. I guess we will see. The Tier 3 rights are irrelevant as each school keeps their own. The only REAL proof will be whether they produce enough to add to the conference more than they take away. Oklahoma definitely did that. I understand you are hopeful the question remains as to whether you are actually realistic.
Hockeychatsports.com

Labour Day FTB: Is there any hockey this month?

Today is Labour Day, the day when we’re supposed to be rewarded for our year of work with a day of rest. That seems so quaint now. Imagine a single day where people aren’t working or looking for work or running about doing the housework so they can go to work. What we all need is some hockey players to work so we can watch them.
College Sportschatsports.com

AP Top 25 released after Week 1: Looking at the top-10

The AP released its weekly college football rankings after the first week of action. Georgia moved to No. 2 in the polls, up from No. 5, after beating Clemson. We had some thrillers, some defensive battles and some offensive explosions over the Labor Day weekend. There was a bit of...

