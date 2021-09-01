Peak Perspective: Reviewing the first year of the media deal.
The Mountain West debuted on the Fox family of networks in 2020, in accordance with their new media rights deal. It was a new era for the MWC, signaling an end to their relationship with ESPN. Was it the right move? This post will review a few of the major categories, evaluating each one over the past year. Of course, everything should be taken with a grain of salt due to the pandemic, but regardless, first impressions can still be made about the move from ESPN to Fox.www.chatsports.com
Comments / 0