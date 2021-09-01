Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Rich and Successful Film Festival to Launch Sept. 4 in L.A.

By Tim Gray
GreenwichTime
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleL.A.’s Rich and Successful Film Festival launches Sept. 4, starting at 1 p.m., at the Lumiere Music Hall in Beverly Hills. The festival spotlights work by independent filmmakers who live in Los Angeles County. Indie production company Sogbots, which is presenting the fest, said there were more than 100 submissions, and there will be 14 films shown.

www.greenwichtime.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Hall#Iphone
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Instagram
Related
Los Angeles, CAL.A. Weekly

Go West: Rapper June3rd Journeys from Florida to L.A. and Finds Success

Go West: Rapper June3rd Journeys from Florida to L.A.:. Melodic rapper June3rd was a fresh-faced 19-year-old when he made the move from Kissimmee, Florida, to Los Angeles. He was a small-town boy, the sort of place where everybody knows everybody. But it wasn’t enough and, as an admirer of west coast rap from afar, he knew he had to make the leap.
Public HealthNew Haven Register

L.A. County to Require Masks at Outdoor Concerts and Festivals

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has issued a new order stating that attendees of any major outdoor event will be required to wear a mask due to a spike in COVID-19 cases. The requirement stands regardless of vaccination status, and goes into effect as of 11:59 p.m....
Public Healthkezi.com

The ongoing pandemic has halted these concerts and festivals

Just when we thought live music was coming back, there's been a pause. With the Delta variant stretching the pandemic out even further around the world, concert tours and festivals have once again been postponed or canceled -- the latest being the planned world tour of K-pop superstar group, BTS.
Newburyport, MAThe Eagle-Tribune

Newburyport Documentary Film Festival kicks off Sept. 17

NEWBURYPORT — The Newburyport Documentary Film Festival will feature 28 new documentary films when it begins Sept. 17. But due to COVID-19 concerns, the 10-day festival will operate in a hybrid format with in-person evening screenings Sept. 17-19 at the Firehouse Center for the Arts, 1 Market Square. These will...
Nashville, TNwilliamsonhomepage.com

Nashville Film Festival unveils full lineup of films and events

After last year's virtual presentation, the Nashville Film Festival is returning this fall with a promising slate of movies, events and opportunities to attend in-person. This year’s installment of the long-running festival is leaving the traditional setup of one cinema (usually a Regal location) to scatter about at various Nashville locations, including the Belcourt Theatre, Belmont University, Rocketown and Marathon Music Works. A robust selection in the virtual cinema will be available as well, with the festival running Sept. 30 through Oct. 6.
Birmingham, ALwbrc.com

23rd Annual Sidewalk Film Festival

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The 23rd Annual Sidewalk Film Festival presented by Regions Bank is returning to the Theatre District with showings at venues that include the Sidewalk Film Center and Cinema, the Alabama Theatre, the Lyric Theatre, First Church Birmingham, the Alabama School of Fine Arts Dorothy Jemison Day Theatre, Recital Hall and Lecture Hall as well as the Steiner Auditorium at the Birmingham Museum of Art.
Loudoun County, VAloudounnow.com

Loudoun Arts Film Festival Returns

The Loudoun Arts Film Festival will return to 50 West Vineyards near Middleburg for its second year of drive-in screenings of award-winning films, fine art, live music, and wine under the stars. The film festival will be held the weekends of Sept. 10-12 and Sept. 17-19. It will also be...
Moviesseattlepi.com

Busan Festival Launches On Screen TV Series Section, Confirms Hybrid Film Market

“Hellbound,” the TV series debut of “Train to Busan” director Yeon Sang-ho, is one of three shows to be showcased in the new On Screen section of the Busan International Film Festival. The festival also announced that its Asian Contents & Film Market will operate in similar fashion to last year in a hybrid format.
Mammoth Lakes, CAmammothtimes.com

Mammoth Lakes Film Festival Returns Sept. 22-26

This year's Festival features nine West Coast, U.S., or World Premieres. The Mammoth Lakes Film Festival announced that their seventh iteration will take place in-person from Sept. 22-26 at venues across Mammoth Lakes. The festival will open on Sept. 22 with the West Coast Premiere of “Ultrasound,” the feature debut...
Edgartown, MAMartha's Vineyard Times

Edgartown: Film festival and regatta

August is winding down and summer, as we know it, is coming to a close. Didn’t it just start or is that my imagination? Actually, this summer has gone by at a moderate pace for me, unlike many other summers. I’ve worked. I’ve played. I’ve relaxed. I’ve tried to avoid traffic and crowds. I consider it a success. And unlike in previous years, I feel pretty comfortable about heading back into school next week. Usually, I have angst and anxiety about going back. This year, I’m not feeling it. Not yet anyway. I suppose it could change but really, I feel like last year was so hard and we all had to shift and pivot so much that no matter what happens, this year has to be easier. Right?
Movieslwlies.com

Five of the best films from the 74th Locarno Film Festival

The global pandemic seeped into this year’s programme in some unusual and surprising ways. Under the lead of new festival director Giona A Nazzaro, this year’s Locarno Film Festival seems to have had a generally mixed reception from those on the ground in Switzerland. Some long-time attendees have been particularly critical of the 74th edition’s heavier incorporation of genre filmmaking in the programme, in the context of a festival generally lauded for premiering some of the hardest-to-classify films around. That said, Locarno has hardly turned into Fantastic Fest, and many of those genre films were far from formulaic filler. Here are five feature highlights from this year’s edition.
New York City, NYlongisland.com

Merrick Filmmaker Has Four Films in the Chain NYC Film Festival

Merrick’s Debra Markowitz is pleased to announce that three of her films, The Waiting Room, Confidant and Gem and the Photo Op, are screening as part of the ninth annual Chain NYC Film Festival. Chain NYC Film Festival events will be LIVE, IN-PERSON! Tickets are $12 and can be purchased online at www.chainfilmfestival.com.
Moviesfilminquiry.com

Fantasia Film Festival 2021: HELLBENDER

It isn’t an easy feat for an occult story to feel inventive. As a subgenre of horror that’s lived on for many decades, there’s usually a sense of regurgitation – if not slightly new themes- that can make it worthwhile. I was pleasantly surprised by how much Hellbender created its own stamp on the subgenre while also taking inspiration from films of the past. This led to a twisting, trippy (at times), and complex mother/daughter relationship that is certain to leave a lasting mark. I finished the film really impressed and also truly excited for what this filmmaking family has up their sleeves next.
Austin, TXAustin Chronicle

Austin Film Festival Announces First 10 Films

Ghosts, sounds in the earth, bad boyfriends: Austin Film Festival (Oct. 21-28) the celebration of cinema that puts writers first, has just announced its first 10 films for its 2021 edition. It's a star-studded selection among the seven world premiere and three Texas premieres, including the Texas debut of The...
Moviestheplaylist.net

Venice Film Festival 2021 Preview: 12 Must-See Films To Watch

It’s late August, and while the leaves aren’t falling just quite yet, the Fall Film Festival season is upon us. As usual, the Venice Film Festival always starts with the Telluride Film Festival following on its heels just a day or two later. Venice’s line-up has been stellar the last few years—in part due to Netflix’s ongoing battle with Cannes and their French theatrical rules—and this year is mostly no different.
MoviesSFGate

Burbank International Film Festival has chosen Mads Mikkelsens' award-winning film RIDERS OF JUSTICE as their Opening Night feature as it Returns In-Person Sept 9-12

The 13th Annual Burbank International Film Festival (BIFF), has chosen Mads Mikkelsens’ award-winning film RIDERS OF JUSTICE (courtesy of Magnolia Pictures/Magnet Releasing), as their Opening Night feature to launch this year’s event on Thursday, September 9, 2021. The Friday Night Centerpiece film will be the World Premiere of THIS GAME'S CALLED MURDER, starring Ron Perlman, Natasha Henstridge (Species), and Vanessa Marano (Switched at Birth). On Sunday, the Closing Night feature will be the Docudrama, ACTING: THE FIRST SIX LESSONS starring Emily Bridges (in her directorial debut) with her father Beau Bridges, followed by a Q&A with director Emily Bridges. They will also be presented the President’s Innovation Award plus a SPECIAL BRIDGES TRIBUTE by actress Rachel Boston (CBS’s SEAL Team, 500 Days of Summer) at the festival’s Closing Night Red Carpet Awards Gala on Sunday, September 12, 2021, at the Burbank Marriott Convention Center. The Festival will be returning in person this year to the Burbank AMC 16 Theaters for live screenings and events, running from September 9-12, 2021.
Huntington, WVmarshall.edu

One-day Labor Film Festival set for Sept. 2

Marshall University will present a Labor Film Festival at 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 2, at the Joan C. Edwards Performing Arts Center. It is free and open to all. Viewers can experience labor-focused films from central Appalachia that highlight the struggles, successes, and daily lives of workers. This one-night Labor Film Festival is part of the Battle of Blair Mountain Centennial Events commemoration, in partnership with the Mine Wars Museum.

Comments / 0

Community Policy