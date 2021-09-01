Rich and Successful Film Festival to Launch Sept. 4 in L.A.

August is winding down and summer, as we know it, is coming to a close. Didn’t it just start or is that my imagination? Actually, this summer has gone by at a moderate pace for me, unlike many other summers. I’ve worked. I’ve played. I’ve relaxed. I’ve tried to avoid traffic and crowds. I consider it a success. And unlike in previous years, I feel pretty comfortable about heading back into school next week. Usually, I have angst and anxiety about going back. This year, I’m not feeling it. Not yet anyway. I suppose it could change but really, I feel like last year was so hard and we all had to shift and pivot so much that no matter what happens, this year has to be easier. Right?