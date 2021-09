I’m sure that most of the folks who have been reading my drivel realize that much of that drivel deals with baseball in some way or another. That’s because Fergie, as a youngster, spent many, many hours at the ball park, playing the game of baseball to the point that I should have been more proficient at it. As much as I loved to play baseball, I should have at least been a minor leaguer. Unfortunately, just loving to play the game doesn’t necessarily qualify a fella to be good enough to do it professionally. It makes me appreciate, even more, the abilities of all those guys who play for a living in the major leagues, or even in the minors.