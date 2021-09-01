Cancel
Music

Third Eye Blind cancels Thursday performance at the New York State Fair

 6 days ago
Third Eye Blind was supposed to perform at the New York State Fair Thursday, Sept. 2, but cancelled their show.

The reasons are unknown and the Fair announced the show being cancelled on Tuesday.

The concert is being replaced by an 8 p.m. performance from “The Roots” at the Chevy Park Stage on Sept. 2.

