Lucifer Star Tom Ellis Promises Fans Will Be In Tears After Season 6
Lucifer star Tom Ellis is telling fans of the show that he hopes (thinks?) they will be left in tears by the time season 6 ends. That's a bold promise as Lucifer season 6 is the final season of the show, meaning that Ellis is basically hinting that the Lucifer finale will pack such emotional punch fans will need a box full of tissues to handle it. When speaking in a recent interview, Tom Ellis addressed the question of Lucifer's ending by saying that “I hope that they’ll be sobbing! And I hope their hearts will be filled with joy at same time."comicbook.com
