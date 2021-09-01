Lucifer Star Tom Ellis Promises Fans Will Be In Tears After Season 6

It's hard to believe that we're down to the final eight days until the final season of once-was-FOX's/now-Netflix's Lucifer hits Lucifans screens. To help celebrate the show's loyal fanbase and the show's enduring success, co-showrunner Ildy Modrovich has been sharing some great looks behind the scenes at the cast and crew at their behind-the-camera best. This time around, Modrovich is sharing a look at the table read for S0512 "Daniel Espinoza: Naked and Afraid" (directed by Greg Beeman and written by Mike Costa). And if this clip of Tom Ellis (Lucifer) and Kevin Alejandro (Det. Dan Espinoza) is any indication, laugh breaks probably made this round of reads three hours long.