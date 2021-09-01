Cancel
Lucifer Star Tom Ellis Promises Fans Will Be In Tears After Season 6

Cover picture for the articleLucifer star Tom Ellis is telling fans of the show that he hopes (thinks?) they will be left in tears by the time season 6 ends. That's a bold promise as Lucifer season 6 is the final season of the show, meaning that Ellis is basically hinting that the Lucifer finale will pack such emotional punch fans will need a box full of tissues to handle it. When speaking in a recent interview, Tom Ellis addressed the question of Lucifer's ending by saying that “I hope that they’ll be sobbing! And I hope their hearts will be filled with joy at same time."

