Video shows rescue workers saving cow stuck in tree in wake of Hurricane Ida

A cow was rescued from a tree in Louisiana during cleanup efforts in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida .

Footage captured the moment a rescue crew tried to free the cow after she became trapped in a tree in St Bernard’s Parish, east of the Mississippi River. She became stuck due to the flooding caused by the recent hurricane.

According to CNN , the cow made it safely out of the tree. However, the area has been impacted by widespread flooding after Hurricane Ida hit Louisiana on 29 August. It is believed to one of the strongest storms to hit the mainland US with some winds that exceeded 150 miles per hour.

It has left a wave of destruction and more than 1m without power. According to NBC News , six people have been confirmed dead, though the death toll is expected to rise as the extent of the devastation becomes more clear.

The state’s governor John Bel Edwards said of the storm, “if you had to draw up the worst possible path for a hurricane in Louisiana, it would be something very, very close to what we’re seeing”.