Black Clover debuted Mimosa Vermillion's own Ultimate Magic with the newest chapter of Yuki Tabata's original manga series! The newest chapter of the series follows up on the immediate aftermath of the intense fight between Noelle and Nozel Silva against the devil Megicula. Although Rill, Charlotte, and Gaja had held their own against the devil in the chapters prior it was clear that they were all moving on fumes as they pushed their final bits of life to take down the threat. Unfortunately, this turned out to be the case as their injuries seemed like they could not be healed.