(One Perfect Life Chapters 144-147) In this portion of the Gospel we reach the ultimate purpose for which Jesus came. He came to share the message of salvation and the kingdom of God. He came to perform miracles to affirm Him and His message. Now He is about to be sacrificed as “the lamb of God who takes away the sins of the world” (John 1:29). Jesus understood the pain and suffering that He must endure — but He willingly accepted it, “for this purpose, I came to this hour” (John 12:27). Mary, the sister of Lazarus anoints Jesus with a costly perfume in preparation for His burial (Mark 14:8).