St. James in Hornell, Noyes Memorial in Dansville, and Jones Memorial in Wellsville change visiting rules

Hospital visitation rules have become more strict due to COVID-19 cases rising at St. James in Hornell, Noyes Memorial in Dansville, and Jones Memorial in Wellsville.

St. James saw their number of COVID-19 patients double in a matter of five days.

These are the new rules for each hospital:

St. James Hospital:

Visiting hours are 11 a.m. until 8 p.m.

Two visitors can be designated per patient and may visit one at a time for up to 4 hours.

No visitors are allowed for adult COVID-19 patients unless under special circumstances.

No restrictions are in place for Emergency and Surgery departments. Patients in these places may have one support person in the waiting room for surgery.

Noyes Memorial:

Visiting hours are 8 a.m. and 8 p.m.

All visitors must be at least 18 years old.

Each patient may designate two visitors. One designee can visit per day for up to four hours.

Obstetrics will continue to allow one support person and one visitor or doula during labor, and a support person and one visitor for up to four hours after delivery.

For COVID-positive patients, only one support person (no visitor or doula) is allowed.

Visitation will no longer be allowed for COVID-positive patients unless they meet other criteria like end-of-life.

All other visitor exceptions remain in place, and the Emergency Department, surgical areas and outpatient areas will remain as-is.​

Jones Memorial:

Visiting hours are 12 p.m. until 8 p.m., seven days a week.

All visitors must be at least 18 years old.

A total of two individuals may be designated to visit during the hospital stay, with one visitor permitted per day.

Visitation is limited to four consecutive hours per day.

For patients with COVID-19, no visitors except for special circumstances.

For obstetrics patients in labor, two designated support persons are allowed but no visitors. If a doula is participating in the care of the patient, this individual counts as one of the two support persons. Support persons may accompany the patient through labor, delivery and the postpartum period, including recovery until discharged to home. Support persons are permitted to come and go.

