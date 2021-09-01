Ravens practice squad tracker 2021: news, rumors, updates and more

After yesterday’s mass exodus across the NFL, today is the day many players will be brought back in as all 32 teams build their 16-man practice squads. Up to six players with more than two accrued seasons of free agency credit can now sign. This was changed a year ago. Ravens fans are familiar with this rule change as veteran wide receiver Dez Bryant joined the practice squad in 2020. There are no requirements to sign six players with more than two accrued seasons of free agency credit, only that they are allowed to sign such players if desired.