Flash Flood Warning issued for Lackawanna, Luzerne by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-01 12:15:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-01 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Move to higher ground now. Act quickly to protect your life. Target Area: Lackawanna; Luzerne FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR CENTRAL LACKAWANNA AND CENTRAL LUZERNE COUNTIES At 1215 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1.5 and 2.5 inches of rain has fallen since 8 am. The expected rainfall rate is 0.5 to 1 inch in 1 hour. Additional rainfall amounts of 2 to 4 inches are possible in the warned area into the early afternoon. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Scranton, Wilkes-Barre, Pittston, Dunmore, Old Forge, Archbald, Dickson City, Moosic, Olyphant, Clarks Summit, Edwardsville, Luzerne, Bear Creek, West Wyoming, Moscow, Clarks Green, Slocum, Sugar Notch, Elmhurst and Shickshinny. The highly urbanized area of Scranton and Wilkes-Barre is especially at risk today with most of the rainfall becoming runoff. Intense rainfall rates will increase through the day and the threat for additional, potentially significant flash flooding will likely continue through the afternoon. Stay alert for potential upgrades to the Flash Flood Warning. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED EXPECTED RAINFALL...0.5-1 INCH IN 1 HOUR