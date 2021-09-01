Q&A with Minnesota Beat Writer Randy Johnson on Ohio State’s Season-Opening Opponent

Before each Ohio State game, Eleven Warriors catches up with a media member who covers the opposing team to get his or her perspective on the Buckeyes' upcoming opponent. As Ohio State prepares to open its season at Minnesota on Thursday, we sent some questions to Randy Johnson, who covers the Gophers for the Star Tribune, to get the lowdown on why Minnesota took a step back last season, how good the Gophers could be this year, which players Ohio State fans should know about entering the matchup, how much excitement there is in Minneapolis for the season opener and whether the Gophers are good enough to pull off an upset.