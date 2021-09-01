Cancel
Jones County, IA

Jones County Fire and Officer-Involved Shooting Being Investigated

Things got heated in Jones County this week after an incident with a structure fire and an officer-involved shooting at a rural residence. On Tuesday, August 31 Jones County police were dispatched to a home in rural Jones County, located at 23966 42nd Street Martelle after receiving a 911 call from the residence. According to a press release from the Iowa Department of Public Safety, when police arrived they encountered a "large structure fire and an individual with a knife." Reports state that the individual did not comply with officers orders to drop the knife, so non-lethal and lethal rounds were deployed. The individual died at the scene after receiving multiple gunshot wounds.

