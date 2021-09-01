Jones County Fire and Officer-Involved Shooting Being Investigated

Cedar Rapids police officials say that they are searching for a man who is suspected of murder in a shooting death from last weekend, according to CBS2. 44 year old Nestor Dominguez is wanted on charges of first degree murder and going armed with intent in the August 28th shooting death of Jose Florentino Ramirez Landin. Officials with the Cedar Rapids Police Department say that the identification of Dominguez as the suspect in the case is the result of an ongoing investigation that also included a review of some surveillance video, according to KCRG.