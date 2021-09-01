Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aurora, CO

Colorado AG: 3 police officers, 2 paramedics indicted in connection with Elijah McClain’s death

By Chelsea Brentzel
Posted by 
KRDO News Channel 13
KRDO News Channel 13
 6 days ago

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
KRDO News Channel 13

KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs, CO
4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Colorado Springs and Pueblo, CO from KRDO News Channel 13, Where the News Comes First.

 https://krdo.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Aurora, CO
Government
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
State
Colorado State
City
Aurora, CO
Aurora, CO
Crime & Safety
Local
Colorado Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elijah Mcclain
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Colorado Attorney General#Sedative#Colorado Ag
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Related
Pueblo, COPosted by
KRDO News Channel 13

Pueblo Police: man arrested in connection to shooting

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo Police Department arrested a man involved in a shooting. On Saturday, September 4, an officer heard a single gunshot near the 800 block of E. Abriendo Avenue. After hearing the shot, the officer saw a vehicle in the 600 block of E. Evans Avenue. The officer began following the The post Pueblo Police: man arrested in connection to shooting appeared first on KRDO.
Colorado Springs, COPosted by
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs Police: suspect in custody after shelter-in-place

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A suspect is in custody after a shelter-in-place order was issued for a southeast Colorado Springs neighborhood Sunday. Around 7:40 p.m., police issued an alert to residents near South Academy and Astrozon while they searched individuals involved in gunfire. Initially, police said they were searching for two suspects. Now, officers The post Colorado Springs Police: suspect in custody after shelter-in-place appeared first on KRDO.
Colorado Springs, COPosted by
KRDO News Channel 13

Detectives investigate fatal stabbing at Colorado Springs Flea Market

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Detectives with the Colorado Springs Police Department's Violent Crime Section are investigating a fatal stabbing that happened at a flea market. On Sunday, September 5, police received reports of a stabbing that happened at the Colorado Springs Flea Market at 5225 E. Platte Ave. According to police, a man had The post Detectives investigate fatal stabbing at Colorado Springs Flea Market appeared first on KRDO.
Colorado Springs, COPosted by
KRDO News Channel 13

Stetson Hills neighborhood hit with string of car break-ins

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A Colorado Springs neighborhood is on edge after a string of recent car break-ins. Sunday around 3 a.m., a group was caught on camera breaking into cars in Stetson Hills. At least three different neighbors posted videos of the break-ins on the Nextdoor app, a social platform that connects residents The post Stetson Hills neighborhood hit with string of car break-ins appeared first on KRDO.
Pueblo, COPosted by
KRDO News Channel 13

Police identify man accused of making deadly threats in Huerfano County

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo Police Department has released the identity of a man accused of threatening to kill several people in Huerfano County. We reported when the threats were made on Thursday -- schools released students early and several buildings in Huerfano County were put into lockout status while police looked for the The post Police identify man accused of making deadly threats in Huerfano County appeared first on KRDO.
Colorado Springs, COPosted by
KRDO News Channel 13

Road rage shooting in Southeast Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Saturday morning, near Santa Fe Street and Prospect Street in Southeast Colorado Springs, two men were involved in a road rage incident. Officers from the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) were called to the scene, just before 9 a.m. They discovered one man had been shot and hit by a The post Road rage shooting in Southeast Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
Walsenburg, COPosted by
KRDO News Channel 13

Threats after child’s death leads to lockout at Walsenburg schools

WALSENBURG, Colo. (KRDO) -- Following the death of a student at Peakview School in Walsenburg, their father allegedly made threats towards the school and Huerfano County Buildings. According to district superintendent Michael Moore, the student who died was a fourth-grader. Moore says the child, a 9-year-old girl, felt sick on Monday and did not go The post Threats after child’s death leads to lockout at Walsenburg schools appeared first on KRDO.
Colorado Springs, COPosted by
KRDO News Channel 13

Motorcycle accident blocks westbound Austin Bluffs by UCCS

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A serious crash involving a motorcycle and a vehicle blocked Austin Bluffs Parkway at N. Union Boulevard for several hours Thursday. The Colorado Springs Police Department reported the crash around 1:38 p.m. Police ask drivers to avoid the area. The crash happened near the University of Colorado Colorado Springs campus. The post Motorcycle accident blocks westbound Austin Bluffs by UCCS appeared first on KRDO.
Pueblo, COPosted by
KRDO News Channel 13

New COVID-19 outbreak declared at Pueblo County Jail

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- A little over a month after the Pueblo County Jail celebrated the end of its long-running COVID-19 outbreak, the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office says there's a new outbreak in the jail. Sheriff Kirk Taylor attributed the new outbreak to the rise of COVID-19 Delta variant cases in the Pueblo community. A The post New COVID-19 outbreak declared at Pueblo County Jail appeared first on KRDO.
Colorado StatePosted by
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado doctor finds fake COVID vaccine card ad, seller claims to be from Golden

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) -- The sales of fake COVID-19 vaccination cards are becoming more common, including here in Colorado. A doctor in the Denver area ran across a fake COVID-19 vaccine card ad on a gun-selling website. Now, Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser is aware of the listing and encourages anyone who comes across a The post Colorado doctor finds fake COVID vaccine card ad, seller claims to be from Golden appeared first on KRDO.
Cañon City, COPosted by
KRDO News Channel 13

Still no answers for the family of the Cañon City man killed by police four months ago

CAÑON CITY, Colo. (KRDO) -- On May 1, Cañon City Police officers shot and killed 28-year-old Dalton Buckholz. Nearly four months later, the investigation is still ongoing and the officers involved have yet to be cleared of any wrongdoing. KRDO reached out to the Cañon City Police Department, and officials would only confirm that a The post Still no answers for the family of the Cañon City man killed by police four months ago appeared first on KRDO.
Colorado Springs, COPosted by
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs Police investigate shooting along Galley Road

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department is investigating a shooting in the 4500 block of Galley Rd. Wednesday afternoon. The shooting was initially reported at 3:24 p.m. Officers say two people were injured, they were both taken to a hospital. Police are unsure of the extent of their injuries. As of The post Colorado Springs Police investigate shooting along Galley Road appeared first on KRDO.
Colorado StatePosted by
KRDO News Channel 13

Four Southern Colorado Loaf ‘N Jugs hit with ATM burglaries in less than a week

AVONDALE Colo. (KRDO)-- For the fourth time in less than a week, a Southern Colorado Loaf 'N Jug has been burglarized by someone ramming their vehicle into the store. Early Thursday morning, deputies with the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office responded to the Loaf ‘N Jug at 243 U.S. Highway 50. When deputies arrived, they discovered The post Four Southern Colorado Loaf ‘N Jugs hit with ATM burglaries in less than a week appeared first on KRDO.
Peyton, COPosted by
KRDO News Channel 13

Shelter-in-place for Peyton neighborhood

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The El Paso County Sheriff's Office sent out a shelter-in-place for residents in Peyton. According to the sheriff's office, there was an incident in the 17000 block of Gollihar Ct. Residents in the area. An alert went out to residents at 7:05 p.m., telling them to secure their homes The post Shelter-in-place for Peyton neighborhood appeared first on KRDO.
Pueblo, COPosted by
KRDO News Channel 13

Restaurant donates hundreds meals to Pueblo Police

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- In an act of kindness, Aunty Bev's Restaurant in Pueblo decided to treat officers at the Pueblo Police Department with a special surprise on Friday. Tara Books, Haily, and Dax helped donate 250 meals to the department. On Twitter, Pueblo Police wrote, "A "SUPER SIZE" THANK YOU!,' adding, "We can't thank The post Restaurant donates hundreds meals to Pueblo Police appeared first on KRDO.
Colorado StatePosted by
KRDO News Channel 13

An uptick of hate crimes in Colorado in 2020

COLORADO (KRDO) -- The Federal Bureau of Investigation released the 2020 Hate Crime Statistics, which showed an alarming trend in Colorado. According to the FBI, 2020 had the highest number of hate crimes ever reported in the state. Hate crimes are described as "motivated, in whole or in part, by the offender's bias against a The post An uptick of hate crimes in Colorado in 2020 appeared first on KRDO.
Pueblo, COPosted by
KRDO News Channel 13

Pueblo Police: man arrested after breaking into auto store

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo Police Department arrested a man accused of breaking into an auto store. Tuesday, officers responded to Advance Auto Parts at 2015 N. Hudson Ave. just after 1 a.m. regarding a burglary alarm. At the scene, officers found the front door had been damaged to gain entry, and a man The post Pueblo Police: man arrested after breaking into auto store appeared first on KRDO.
Pueblo, COPosted by
KRDO News Channel 13

Pueblo Police searching for man involved in 2 hit-and-runs, one involving pedestrian

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo Police Department is looking for a man suspected of two hit-and-runs, one involving a pedestrian. On August 24, police responded to the southside Walmart on reports of an accident in the parking lot at 7 p.m. According to officers, the victim was exiting Walmart on foot and walking through The post Pueblo Police searching for man involved in 2 hit-and-runs, one involving pedestrian appeared first on KRDO.
Colorado Springs, COPosted by
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Parks and Wildlife searching for missing camper

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- Colorado parks and wildlife is searching for a camper who's been missing since Sunday. He was last seen in two buttes state wildlife area... About 40 miles south of Lamar. According to C.P.W. the 28-year-old man from Broomfield was last seen by his friends at midnight on Sunday. They were swimming The post Colorado Parks and Wildlife searching for missing camper appeared first on KRDO.
Colorado StatePosted by
KRDO News Channel 13

Fatal crash on Highway 50 near Pueblo Memorial Hospital

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- A crash between 33rd Lane and 34th Lane along Highway 50 shut down lanes Thursday. Colorado State Patrol says the initial call came in at 7:37 p.m. Two vehicles were involved. CSP confirmed one person did die at the scene. At 7:57 p.m., CDOT announced all eastbound lanes at mile The post Fatal crash on Highway 50 near Pueblo Memorial Hospital appeared first on KRDO.

Comments / 0

Community Policy