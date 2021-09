A Bethlehem man desperate for opioids will spend at least 14 years in federal prison for robbing a Bethlehem convenience store and a pharmacy within hours of each other. Joshua Obed Altruz, 25, admitted he passed a note to a pharmacist at the Rite Aid pharmacy that said, “Act normal, all the opioids and Xanax in a bag now!! Don’t make this harder than it need be,” according to a plea memorandum filed Wednesday by Assistant U.S. Attorney Kelly Lewis Fallenstein.