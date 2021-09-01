Vermont seeks to resettle 100 Afghan refugees

More than 400 Afghan refugee children wait in line in 2012 as Camp Eggers’ personnel drop off clothing and school supplies at the Aschiana School in Kabul during a community relations mission. U.S. Navy file photograph

Updated at 7:06 p.m.

Up to 100 Afghan refugees could be coming to Vermont if the federal government signs off on a new request from the state and its nonprofit partner.

The U.S. Committee for Refugees and Immigrants submitted a proposal to the U.S. Department of State last Friday to resettle the refugees in Vermont, according to Tracy Dolan, director of the State Refugee Office.

“We’re excited,” Dolan told VTDigger on Wednesday. “It will benefit Vermont to have our communities enriched.”

Afghan refugees are expected to enter the United States in large numbers now that the U.S. has ended its 20-year mission in Afghanistan. Dolan said there is likely to be a need to resettle them in areas that have not until now hosted Afghan communities.

“We’re hoping to hear any day now,” she said.

Dolan said USCRI indicated in its request that if the resettlement begins with a few families, Chittenden County would be the logical destination given the number of social services available there.

“What we are planning to do is to resettle a few families in Chittenden County,” Amila Merzanovic, director of USCRI Vermont, said in a phone interview Wednesday. The organization’s office is in Colchester.

Merzanovic said that would be a start.

“We have received a tremendous number of inquiries from Vermonters around the state, so we are starting to connect with individuals, families and groups,” Merzanovic said. “We are looking to put families with host families and then look for permanent housing. It is not going to be all over the state. It is going to be very organized. We are looking to work within community sponsorship groups.”

Merzanovic said the goal is to build a community.

“Try to put yourself in the shoes of a newcomer,” Merzanovic said. “We want to place families in close proximity, so there is a community.”

Merzanovic said her group already has about 100 people offering to host, provide transportation, teach English or other needs.

“Vermont has a long history of welcoming refugees,” Merzanovic said.

Merzanovic said her organization is being inundated with calls to offer help. She encourages people to email offers of help to vrrp@uscrivt.org .

She is also encouraging people to donate money.

Access to transportation, housing and employment would be factors in deciding where to relocate refugees.

Dolan, too, said many Vermonters have reached out to offer their homes, to mentor or support families and to provide jobs.

“I hope we are able to do this,” she said.

Gov. Phil Scott had previously asked the Biden administration to approve Vermont as a resettlement site, but the new proposal formalizes the request.

At a press conference last month, Scott said he had tried to convey to the administration that Vermont is “ready, willing and able” to host refugees from war-torn countries.

Any Afghans resettled to Vermont would have completed security and medical screenings and been approved for residency and work in the United States, according to a joint press release issued Wednesday by USCRI and the state Agency of Human Services, for which Dolan works.

“It is an honor and a privilege, and a great responsibility, to welcome Afghans to Vermont who have risked and sacrificed a great deal to support our nation and our troops in Afghanistan,” said Amila Merdzanovic, director of USCRI Vermont.

USCRI has assisted in the relocation of roughly 8,000 refugees to Vermont over the last 40 years. The refugees have come primarily from Bhutan, Bosnia, Burma, Burundi, Congo Brazzaville, Democratic Republic of Congo, Iraq, Kosovo, Sudan, Somalia, Syria and Vietnam.

The purpose of this relocation is to assist Afghans who helped U.S. military and government agencies, as well as Afghans who worked for U.S. news organizations .

In emails, spokespeople for U.S. Sen. Patrick Leahy, D-Vt., and U.S. Rep. Peter Welch, D-Vt., said their bosses support the resettlement of the refugees.

“I am gratified that Vermont is volunteering to welcome and resettle one hundred Afghans who have fled their country in recent weeks,” Leahy said in a written statement, calling it a “moral obligation” to protect those who supported the U.S. government in recent decades.

“Vermont has a long history of warmly welcoming refugees who have become an integral part of communities across our state. They have made Vermont stronger,” Leahy said. “It is fitting that Vermont is stepping up yet again to offer safe haven to vulnerable Afghans in their hour of need.”

