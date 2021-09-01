Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Shows

Dan Walker appears to reveal the Strictly Come Dancing series launch date in on-air blunder

By Natasha Hooper For Mailonline
Posted by 
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 6 days ago

Dan Walker appears to have revealed the launch date for the forthcoming series of Strictly Come Dancing, during an on-air blunder on Wednesday.

The seasoned TV presenter, 44, was recently confirmed as a contestant for the dancing competition, with the start date being kept a closely guarded secret.

However, while he was presenting BBC Breakfast, he let slip that Strictly is expected to begin on September 18.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kQD00_0bjVv4G400
Whoops! Dan Walker appears to have revealed the launch date for the forthcoming series of Strictly Come Dancing, during an on-air blunder on Wednesday

Speaking to co-host Louise Minchin, he pulled his phone out to place a reminder in his calendar and said: 'I was just going to put your date in the diary.

'I meet and greet the [dancing] partner in a couple of days time, and actually the first show is on the 18th and then the live shows start on the 25th.'

Earlier this week, Dan assured fans that he won't take criticism from judges Shirley Ballas, Motsi Mabuse, Craig Revel Horwood and Anton Du Beke to heart due to his faith.

Devout Christian Dan said he has 'developed the skin of a rhino' and doesn't care what anybody says about him, which he credits to the religion.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kbNmU_0bjVv4G400
Surprise! The TV host, 44, was recently confirmed as a contestant for the dancing competition, with the start date being kept a closely guarded secret (pictured with co-host Louise Minchin) 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ll80Y_0bjVv4G400
Reveal: However, while he was presenting BBC Breakfast, he let slip that Strictly is expected to begin on September 18

The presenter, who wakes the nation on BBC Breakfast, made the claim during an interview on Premier Christian Radio's The Profile podcast.

'I never mind what people write or say about me,' the TV personality began.

'That's because, as a Christian, I don't take my value from what people think about me.

'I know I can't control all those things, hurtful or hateful, whatever they might be, that people say about me or my family, or about my faith.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IWqt6_0bjVv4G400
Tell all: 'I meet and greet the [dancing] partner in a couple of days time, and actually the first show is on the 18th and then the live shows start on the 25th' he said
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kNNMe_0bjVv4G400
Preparing: Earlier this week, Dan assured fans that he won't take criticism from judges Shirley Ballas, Motsi Mabuse , Craig Revel Horwood and Anton Du Beke to heart due to his faith

'And I'm thankful that I've developed the skin of a rhino,' he concluded.

The experienced journalist will be joining 14 other contestants when the series debuts on BBC One in September, including AJ Adudu, John Whaite, Katie McGlynn, Rhys Stephenson, Robert Webb, Sara Davies and Tom Fletcher.

Dan appeared via video on the breakfast show to make the big announcement earlier in the month as he was on holiday following a presenting gig at the Tokyo Olympics.

He revealed: 'I only told my kids last weekend so they're not very happy with me either, hardly anyone has been in the circle.

'I'm very sorry I was told it would make great telly if I didn't tell you Louise! [his co-presenter]

Dan continued: 'My 20 years of contemporary dance training are helpful! I'm one of those people I've danced at three weddings and two school discos.

'I'm enjoying the experience when it starts of actually learning to dance. I'll be honest I'm not making room on any shelves in my house for the Glitterball.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1f1eAu_0bjVv4G400
Unfazed: 'I never mind what people write or say about me,' the TV personality began. 'That's because, as a Christian, I don't take my value from what people think about me' 

STRICTLY COME DANCING 2021: WHO ARE THE CONTESTANTS?

TOM FLETCHER

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zQ5nW_0bjVv4G400

Age: 36

Profession: McFly musician

Tom says: 'I’m so pleased the news is out it’s been so hard keeping it secret. Equal parts excited and terrified.'

Fun fact: Tom's McFly bandmate Harry Judd won Strictly Come Dancing in 2011. Tom's wife Giovanna Fletcher is the reigning champion of I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!

ROBERT WEBB

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WqFUV_0bjVv4G400

Age: 48

Profession: Actor and comedian

Robert says: 'It's very exciting but with a slight undertone of quivering terror.'

Fun Fact: Robert squeezed into a shiny leotard to take the title of Let's Dance For Comic Relief in 2009, performing What A Feeling from '80s film Flashdance, beating the likes of Keith Lemon and Paddy McGuinness to the title.

RHYS STEPHENSON

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EzZaX_0bjVv4G400

Age: 27

Profession: CBBC presenter

Rhys says: 'I have dreamt about being on this show, and I know for a fact that it is going to exceed every expectation'

Fun fact: Rhys has been an actor since the age of ten, performing alongside Matt Smith and Hugh Bonneville.

KATIE MCGLYNN

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0n89YM_0bjVv4G400

Age: 28

Profession: Actress

Katie says: 'I'm really not a dancer, but I'm so excited to learn a new skill on this crazy journey and cannot wait to slip into some sequins along the way.'

Fun fact: Katie, who played Sinead Tinker in Corrie, won a NTA for Best Serial Drama Performance in 2020.

TILLY RAMSAY

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0M47VO_0bjVv4G400

Age: 19

Profession: CBBC presenter

Tilly says: ’I'm going to put my heart and soul into this and can’t wait to get my dancing shoes on!'

Fun fact: Tilly's father is celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay and the pair often star in dancing TikTok videos.

NINA WADIA

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3z4yNC_0bjVv4G400

Age: 52

Profession: Actress

Nina says: 'I think I should do this before I’m too old and can’t walk anymore. I just want to grab life by the horns and just enjoy it.'

Fun fact: Nina is a JDRF Ambassador and was awarded an OBE in the 2021 New Year's Honours List.

ADAM PEATY

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vsBm0_0bjVv4G400

Age: 26

Profession: Athlete

Adam says: 'I'm really looking forward to doing something totally different and challenging myself away from the pool.'

Fun fact: Adam becoming the first British swimmer to defend an Olympic title at Tokyo 2020.

UGO MONYE

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Q2uMm_0bjVv4G400

Age: 38

Profession: Rugby player and sports pundit

Ugo says: 'What a dream come true! Strictly is the biggest entertainment show on TV and I can’t wait to show everyone I’ve got more than just dad dancing moves.

Fun fact: Beginning his rugby career at Harlequins in 2002, Ugo went on to make 241 appearances for the club where he scored 89 tries, won a Premiership and made his England debut in 2008.

AJ ODUDU

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IPIha_0bjVv4G400

Age: 33

Profession: TV presenter

AJ says: 'I think it's going to be really challenging. I can't wait for the sequins, the wigs, the glitz and the glamour.'

Fun Fact: Apocalypse Wow hosts AJ has featured on a whopping 14 TV shows this year, competing in the likes oF Cooking With The Stars and Celebrity Karaoke Club. She has appeared as a panelist on Strictly Come Dancing: It Takes Two in the past, too.

JOHN WHAITE

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0revXx_0bjVv4G400

Age: 33

Profession: Great British Bake Off Winner and TV chef

John says: 'I'm so grateful, excited, and nervous to be joining the Strictly 2021 family... I've been wearing sequins and jazzy attire since I was three years old and can't wait to hurl myself, full throttle, around the most glamorous dance floor on earth'

Fun Fact: John is set tp be part of the first ever all-male partnering - the first in 17 years of the show.

SARA DAVIES

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nGPQs_0bjVv4G400

Age: 37

Profession: Businesswoman

Sara says: 'I'm really nervous because so far the producers keep asking me if I can dance... Truth be told – I haven't got a clue! I've not danced since I did ballet lessons when I was little.'

Fun fact: Sara was the youngest ever dragon on BBC show Dragons' Den.

DAN WALKER

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZExfM_0bjVv4G400

Age: 44

Profession: Journalist

Dan says: 'I'm enjoying the experience when it starts of learning to dance. I'll be honest I'm not making room on any shelves in my house for the glitterball.'

Fun fact: Dan recently quit Football Focus after 12 years at the helm and has been covering Tokyo Olympics.

GREG WISE

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zz7w3_0bjVv4G400

Age: 55

Profession: Actor

Greg says: 'It's about being out there and exposing yourself as someone who can't dance, and learning.'

Fun fact: Greg is married to the actress Emma Thompson who he met while filming Sense and Sensibility.

ROSE AYLING-ELLIS

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fJ6O3_0bjVv4G400

Age: 30

Profession: Actress

Rose says: 'I hope I will do the deaf community proud and break down more barriers. I am also very excited to learn an incredible new skill.'

Fun fact: Rose will make history as Strictly's first deaf contestant.

JUDI LOVE

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iYfy8_0bjVv4G400

Age: 41

Profession: Comedienne

Judi says: 'I’m truly looking forward to pushing myself in something that I could have only dreamed of doing and now it’s actually coming true!'

Fun fact: Judi began comedy when she performed a set in front of her class for a degree module.

Comments / 0

Daily Mail

Daily Mail

240K+
Followers
90K+
Post
104M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anton Du Beke
Person
Louise Minchin
Person
Craig Revel Horwood
Person
Katie Mcglynn
Person
Tom Fletcher
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dance Film#Strictly Come Dancing#Dancing Shoes#Dance Floor#Bbc Breakfast#Christian Radio#Bbc One#Cbbc#Tiktok#British
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV Shows
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Gordon Ramsay has second reason to celebrate following daughter's Strictly announcement

Gordon Ramsay has been given a second reason to celebrate this month, following the news that his daughter Tilly has landed her incredible Strictly gig. It's been confirmed that the celebrity chef will be returning to the kitchen for another season of FOX's Masterchef US. According to Deadline, the hit cooking competition series is gearing up to bring viewers season 12 next summer.
Theater & DanceHello Magazine

Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford reveal ninth Strictly Come Dancing contestant - find out who!

Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford have revealed the ninth Strictly Come Dancing contestant on This Morning - and we can’t wait to see them take on the iconic dance floor!. Tilly Ramsay is Gordan and Tana Ramsay's daughter, and is best known for being a social media star on TikTok, where she boasts of 9.5 million followers. She also presented Matilda and the Ramsay Bunch on CBBC, which saw her cooking and having adventures along with her family, for which she received three Children’s BAFTA nominations.
Theater & Dancefemalefirst.co.uk

Michaela Strachan miffed over repeated Strictly Come Dancing snub

'Autumnwatch' star Michaela Strachan wants to go on 'Strictly' and she's gutted bosses keeping leaving her out. Michaela Strachan is "so frustrated" at being overlooked for 'Strictly Come Dancing'. The 'Autumnwatch' host and former children's TV presenter is desperate to take part in the BBC's Latin and ballroom competition, but...
TV Showsgoodhousekeeping.com

Corrie's Katie McGlynn joins Strictly Come Dancing 2021

Corrie's Katie McGlynn has been confirmed as the eighth celebrity to be joining Strictly Come Dancing. The 28-year-old Hollyoaks actress was announced on BBC Breakfast by broadcaster Louise Minchin shortly after TV presenter Dan Walker was also unveiled. "I've been so nervous, but I'm really excited for today because I've...
CelebritiesBBC

Judi Love is our 14th celebrity for Strictly 2021!

Comedian and presenter Judi Love is one of the UK’s most in demand entertainers. A firm favourite on the stand-up circuit, Judi is also known for producing a host of viral online comedy sketches, amassing a huge following on social media. Judi said: “I think I am still in shock...
TV ShowsHello Magazine

Will there be a live studio audience for Strictly Come Dancing this year?

Fans are patiently awaiting the brand new series of Strictly Come Dancing and the excitement is building with each passing week. The upcoming 19th season will see a whole host of famous faces take to the floor ready to master everything from the foxtrot to the samba, with a cha-cha-cha in between. But will lucky ballot-winners be able to head to Elstree to watch the competition in real life?
CelebritiesHello Magazine

BBC Breakfast's Dan Walker clarifies mystery absence with gorgeous family holiday photos

Ahead of his busy Strictly Come Dancing schedule, Dan Walker has taken some time away from our TV screens in order to spend time with his wife Sarah and their three children. It comes shortly after he presented at the Tokyo Olympics. Although viewers were expecting to see the broadcaster back on the BBC Breakfast sofa, the doting family man took his kids on a staycation to York before travelling to Sutton Coldfield.
Public Healthfemalefirst.co.uk

Strictly Come Dancing stars will form COVID-19 bubble

'Strictly Come Dancing' contestants and dancers will have to form a "bubble" in a London hotel as show bosses seek to minimise the risk of a COVID-19 outbreak. This year’s ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ stars will still form a COVID-19 “bubble”, despite the easing of lockdown measures in the UK. According...
TV Showsdigitalspy.com

Gordon Ramsay’s game show has future revealed by BBC after one series

Gordon Ramsay's Bank Balance has been axed by the BBC after just one series. Premiering in February and running for nine episodes, this game show featured pairs of participants answering various questions in order to put alternately-sized stacks of golden bars on an unpredictable balance board – the more they managed to build up, the more cash they could take home.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Strictly fans concerned after beloved pro-dancers missing from recent photo

Preparations for series 19 of Strictly Come Dancing are well underway, including rehearsals and photoshoots with the amazing professional dancers. But some eagle-eyed fans were left concerned after spotting that a number of the show favourites were missing from a recent image. Strictly star Amy Dowden drummed up excitement when...
TV ShowsPosted by
The Independent

Strictly Come Dancing: When does 2021 series begin and how long will it air?

Strictly Come Dancing returns to our screens this autumn, with a new group of celebrities taking on the challenge of learning to ballroom dance.After having to run as a limited series last year amid lockdown, the show will return at full capacity this year, with more contestants taking part and the return of all the show’s themed weeks.Last month, the celebrities taking part in the show’s 19th series were announced, including Strictly’s first all-male partnership.When does Strictly begin?Strictly 2021 will kick off on Saturday 18 September with a pre-recorded launch show, during which the celebrity competitors will learn which...

Comments / 0

Community Policy