Dan Walker appears to reveal the Strictly Come Dancing series launch date in on-air blunder

Dan Walker appears to have revealed the launch date for the forthcoming series of Strictly Come Dancing, during an on-air blunder on Wednesday.

The seasoned TV presenter, 44, was recently confirmed as a contestant for the dancing competition, with the start date being kept a closely guarded secret.

However, while he was presenting BBC Breakfast, he let slip that Strictly is expected to begin on September 18.

Whoops! Dan Walker appears to have revealed the launch date for the forthcoming series of Strictly Come Dancing, during an on-air blunder on Wednesday

Speaking to co-host Louise Minchin, he pulled his phone out to place a reminder in his calendar and said: 'I was just going to put your date in the diary.

'I meet and greet the [dancing] partner in a couple of days time, and actually the first show is on the 18th and then the live shows start on the 25th.'

Earlier this week, Dan assured fans that he won't take criticism from judges Shirley Ballas, Motsi Mabuse, Craig Revel Horwood and Anton Du Beke to heart due to his faith.

Devout Christian Dan said he has 'developed the skin of a rhino' and doesn't care what anybody says about him, which he credits to the religion.

Surprise! The TV host, 44, was recently confirmed as a contestant for the dancing competition, with the start date being kept a closely guarded secret (pictured with co-host Louise Minchin)

Reveal: However, while he was presenting BBC Breakfast, he let slip that Strictly is expected to begin on September 18

The presenter, who wakes the nation on BBC Breakfast, made the claim during an interview on Premier Christian Radio's The Profile podcast.

'I never mind what people write or say about me,' the TV personality began.

'That's because, as a Christian, I don't take my value from what people think about me.

'I know I can't control all those things, hurtful or hateful, whatever they might be, that people say about me or my family, or about my faith.

Tell all: 'I meet and greet the [dancing] partner in a couple of days time, and actually the first show is on the 18th and then the live shows start on the 25th' he said

Preparing: Earlier this week, Dan assured fans that he won't take criticism from judges Shirley Ballas, Motsi Mabuse , Craig Revel Horwood and Anton Du Beke to heart due to his faith

'And I'm thankful that I've developed the skin of a rhino,' he concluded.

The experienced journalist will be joining 14 other contestants when the series debuts on BBC One in September, including AJ Adudu, John Whaite, Katie McGlynn, Rhys Stephenson, Robert Webb, Sara Davies and Tom Fletcher.

Dan appeared via video on the breakfast show to make the big announcement earlier in the month as he was on holiday following a presenting gig at the Tokyo Olympics.

He revealed: 'I only told my kids last weekend so they're not very happy with me either, hardly anyone has been in the circle.

'I'm very sorry I was told it would make great telly if I didn't tell you Louise! [his co-presenter]

Dan continued: 'My 20 years of contemporary dance training are helpful! I'm one of those people I've danced at three weddings and two school discos.

'I'm enjoying the experience when it starts of actually learning to dance. I'll be honest I'm not making room on any shelves in my house for the Glitterball.'

Unfazed: 'I never mind what people write or say about me,' the TV personality began. 'That's because, as a Christian, I don't take my value from what people think about me'

STRICTLY COME DANCING 2021: WHO ARE THE CONTESTANTS?

TOM FLETCHER

Age: 36

Profession: McFly musician

Tom says: 'I’m so pleased the news is out it’s been so hard keeping it secret. Equal parts excited and terrified.'

Fun fact: Tom's McFly bandmate Harry Judd won Strictly Come Dancing in 2011. Tom's wife Giovanna Fletcher is the reigning champion of I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!

ROBERT WEBB

Age: 48

Profession: Actor and comedian

Robert says: 'It's very exciting but with a slight undertone of quivering terror.'

Fun Fact: Robert squeezed into a shiny leotard to take the title of Let's Dance For Comic Relief in 2009, performing What A Feeling from '80s film Flashdance, beating the likes of Keith Lemon and Paddy McGuinness to the title.

RHYS STEPHENSON

Age: 27

Profession: CBBC presenter

Rhys says: 'I have dreamt about being on this show, and I know for a fact that it is going to exceed every expectation'

Fun fact: Rhys has been an actor since the age of ten, performing alongside Matt Smith and Hugh Bonneville.

KATIE MCGLYNN

Age: 28

Profession: Actress

Katie says: 'I'm really not a dancer, but I'm so excited to learn a new skill on this crazy journey and cannot wait to slip into some sequins along the way.'

Fun fact: Katie, who played Sinead Tinker in Corrie, won a NTA for Best Serial Drama Performance in 2020.

TILLY RAMSAY

Age: 19

Profession: CBBC presenter

Tilly says: ’I'm going to put my heart and soul into this and can’t wait to get my dancing shoes on!'

Fun fact: Tilly's father is celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay and the pair often star in dancing TikTok videos.

NINA WADIA

Age: 52

Profession: Actress

Nina says: 'I think I should do this before I’m too old and can’t walk anymore. I just want to grab life by the horns and just enjoy it.'

Fun fact: Nina is a JDRF Ambassador and was awarded an OBE in the 2021 New Year's Honours List.

ADAM PEATY

Age: 26

Profession: Athlete

Adam says: 'I'm really looking forward to doing something totally different and challenging myself away from the pool.'

Fun fact: Adam becoming the first British swimmer to defend an Olympic title at Tokyo 2020.

UGO MONYE

Age: 38

Profession: Rugby player and sports pundit

Ugo says: 'What a dream come true! Strictly is the biggest entertainment show on TV and I can’t wait to show everyone I’ve got more than just dad dancing moves.

Fun fact: Beginning his rugby career at Harlequins in 2002, Ugo went on to make 241 appearances for the club where he scored 89 tries, won a Premiership and made his England debut in 2008.

AJ ODUDU

Age: 33

Profession: TV presenter

AJ says: 'I think it's going to be really challenging. I can't wait for the sequins, the wigs, the glitz and the glamour.'

Fun Fact: Apocalypse Wow hosts AJ has featured on a whopping 14 TV shows this year, competing in the likes oF Cooking With The Stars and Celebrity Karaoke Club. She has appeared as a panelist on Strictly Come Dancing: It Takes Two in the past, too.

JOHN WHAITE

Age: 33

Profession: Great British Bake Off Winner and TV chef

John says: 'I'm so grateful, excited, and nervous to be joining the Strictly 2021 family... I've been wearing sequins and jazzy attire since I was three years old and can't wait to hurl myself, full throttle, around the most glamorous dance floor on earth'

Fun Fact: John is set tp be part of the first ever all-male partnering - the first in 17 years of the show.

SARA DAVIES

Age: 37

Profession: Businesswoman

Sara says: 'I'm really nervous because so far the producers keep asking me if I can dance... Truth be told – I haven't got a clue! I've not danced since I did ballet lessons when I was little.'

Fun fact: Sara was the youngest ever dragon on BBC show Dragons' Den.

DAN WALKER

Age: 44

Profession: Journalist

Dan says: 'I'm enjoying the experience when it starts of learning to dance. I'll be honest I'm not making room on any shelves in my house for the glitterball.'

Fun fact: Dan recently quit Football Focus after 12 years at the helm and has been covering Tokyo Olympics.

GREG WISE

Age: 55

Profession: Actor

Greg says: 'It's about being out there and exposing yourself as someone who can't dance, and learning.'

Fun fact: Greg is married to the actress Emma Thompson who he met while filming Sense and Sensibility.

ROSE AYLING-ELLIS

Age: 30

Profession: Actress

Rose says: 'I hope I will do the deaf community proud and break down more barriers. I am also very excited to learn an incredible new skill.'

Fun fact: Rose will make history as Strictly's first deaf contestant.

JUDI LOVE

Age: 41

Profession: Comedienne

Judi says: 'I’m truly looking forward to pushing myself in something that I could have only dreamed of doing and now it’s actually coming true!'

Fun fact: Judi began comedy when she performed a set in front of her class for a degree module.