Hochul slams Supreme Court decision on Texas abortion law: “It won’t happen here under my watch”

The U.S. Supreme Court did not act on an emergency petition allowing the state of Texas’ ban on abortions at 6-weeks to take effect.

Within moments of that decision, which sets the stage for other states to impose strict restrictions on abortions, New York Governor Kathy Hochul said that no such thing would happen on her watch.

“This is wrong and it won’t happen here in New York under my watch,” Governor Hochul tweeted. “We will continue to fight for the reproductive rights and health of all.”

Many viewed Texas’ ban on abortions beyond six weeks as a playbook for other states to more broadly challenge, or overturn Roe v. Wade, which is a landmark 1973 decision that legalized abortion across the U.S.

“This is a de facto overturning of Roe before the Supreme Court has time to hear the Mississippi case,” said Planned Parenthood President Alexis McGill Johnson. “And Texas will now go back to being a pre-Roe state, turning the clock back 50 years.”

Taking the ban a step further, a Texas law also deputizes citizens to file civil suits against abortion providers, or anyone who helps facilitate the procedure beyond the six week mark.

Politico reported on Wednesday that anti-abortion groups had been setting up anonymous tip lines over the last several weeks for people to report violators of the law before its implementation.

