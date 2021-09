Season 10 of League of Legends has been full of amazing content. From starting the year with The Ruined King, Viego, wreaking havoc and joining the game. To the Rise of the Sentinels which saw Senna and Lucian taking down Viego and ending the Ruination with some friends. Now as the year comes to a close, many will be wondering, what is the League of Legends Season 11 end date?