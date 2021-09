This evening, a video has gone absolutely viral showing a police officer choking and shoving a Parkway student on campus. During the short clip, we see the student, who is already in handcuffs, shouting at someone off-camera. The student does appear to be lunging towards whoever he is yelling at, but once again, details are few and far between when it comes to what was happening off-camera, as well as what happened in the moments leading up to the altercation.