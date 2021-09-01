Cancel
Genesee County, NY

"Butterscotch," a decorative cow statue is stolen from a home in Elba, Genesee County

FingerLakes1.com
FingerLakes1.com
 6 days ago
A decorative cow in Genesee County was stolen and police are looking for it.

The statue is named “Butterscotch” and was stolen from a home in Elba, NY.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office.

