Self-doubt isn’t natural

In the days leading up to your goal race, it’s easy for negative thoughts to creep into your mind. If you struggle with self-doubt before a race, you’re not alone — most runners, at one point or another, have had this experience. After all, the mental aspect of training and racing is part of the battle. Still, it’s easy to let these thoughts get the better of you and sabotage all the hard work you’ve put in to get you to the start line. The good news is, there are a few strategies you can use to overcome self-doubt and win the mental battle so you can perform your best on race day.