Self-doubt isn’t natural
I wonder if flowers doubt their beauty. Do birds feel like their song is less lovely than other bird songs? Are trees constantly doubting their value and importance?. I took a class recently about dogs. I was amazed when the veterinarian said that many of the first aid strategies for dogs are similar to humans. Yet, I doubt the feelings of insecurity and inadequacy exist in them the same way. Does one breed of dog feel “less than” when he can’t run as fast as a dog of another breed?www.gothenburgleader.com
