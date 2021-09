Are you one of those guys who refuses to wear shorts based on some sort of philosophical position on the matter? Have you Logged On at some point to declare that "grown ups don't walk around in short pants," and have you posted said opinion on at least two message boards? Do you subscribe to the idea that the only time a man's shins should be bare is when he's in sight of a body of water? Congrats, my man! You've successfully time traveled from the Bad Old Days all the way to today. How's it going with your double monks? Broken them in yet?