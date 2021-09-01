Cancel
Seneca Falls, NY

Child Safety Car Seat event Sept. 19 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Seneca Falls Fire Department

FingerLakes1.com
FingerLakes1.com
 6 days ago
On Sunday, September 19, 2021 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., the Seneca Falls Police Department, in cooperation with the Waterloo Police Department and Seneca County Sheriff’s Office, will be holding its annual Child Safety Car Seat Check Event at the Seneca Falls Fire Department, located at 43 W. Bayard Street in Seneca Falls.

This event is part of National Child Passenger Safety Week, which runs from Sept. 19 to 25, and is meant to be an educational event for parents and caregivers to ensure car seats are being installed properly in vehicles by officers certified in providing this service to the community.

No appointment is needed to attend this event and all participants are also asked to bring the child that will be using the car seat to ensure that the car seat is properly fitted for that child.

The police department can supply a family in need with a car seat free of charge, but it is limited to only one per family.

We encourage everyone to check over their child safety seat(s) that are being used to ensure they properly fit the child, are secure in the vehicle, and have not been recalled due to defects or have expired.

The Seneca Falls Police Department is proud to provide this service to the community free of charge to ensure the safety of our most precious asset, our children.

